March 13 — 1:54 a.m., Benefis Teton Medical Center requested Choteau ambulance for a transfer to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 8:02 a.m., Choteau resident turned in a credit card they found to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 5:38 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to have a deputy check on the welfare of a Power resident. Before the deputy made contact with the person, dispatch was notified the individual had been reached and all was okay.
— 6:15 p.m., Fairfield resident asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of family members.
March 14 — 10:21 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic issue in Choteau and took one individual into custody.
— 5:11 p.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted with a domestic issue in Choteau.
— 5:45 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a Choteau business for a man who was reportedly ill; the patient refused transport.
— 6:23 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle appeared to have hit a street sign at Fourth Street Northeast and Main Avenue North. Upon investigation, there appeared to be no damage to the vehicle or property.
— 9:20 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to 12854 U.S. 200 in Cascade County and transported a patient to Benefis.
March 15 — 9:18 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 209 Sixth St. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 2:12 p.m., officials at Dutton Mountain View Cooperative reported missing items.
— 2:37 p.m., deputies, Choteau ambulance, Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and a wrecker responded to a medical emergency at the North Fork Bridge, where a passerby found a non-responsive man in a vehicle parked in deep snow at the fishing access. Sheriff Keith VanSetten said law enforcement officers determined that the sole occupant of the vehicle, Howie Pittman, 53, of Choteau had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
March 16 — 8:16 a.m., deputy responded to a minor accident on Main Street in Dutton with no injuries. One motorist was cited for careless driving.
— 2:25 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living in Choteau and transported a patient to BTMC.
—4:01 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 4:38 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle traveling at a high speed on Interstate 15 passing through Dutton and appearing to be heading into to Pondera County.
— 6:01 p.m., Choteau resident informed the Sheriff’s Office they would be out-of-town and would like a deputy to drive by their residence.
— 6:33 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 171 Seventh Lane N.E.; the patient refused transport.
— 8:07 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of two minors who had possibly taken a vehicle without permission and were spotted travelling on Secondary Highway 220.
— 9:45 p.m., deputy assisted a woman who was walking on Teton Canyon Road, bringing her to Sheriff’s Office after receiving concerning calls for her welfare, given it was dark outside and she wasn’t wearing anything that was reflective. A family member was contacted to come and pick her up.
March 17 — 7:35 p.m., deputies assisted with a woman who was walking on Teton Canyon Loop that was not properly attired for the weather conditions. Choteau ambulance was paged and transported the woman to BTMC.
— 12:24 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle partially blocking a driving lane on U.S. Highway 89.
— 12:07 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency, meeting a private vehicle on Teton Canyon Road and transporting the patient to BTMC.
— 2:25 p.m., deputy attempted to locate a vehicle that was reportedly being driven by a possibly impaired driver on the West Frontage Road.
— 2:34 p.m., deputy spoke with the driver of a vehicle that was parked on the sidewalk near the Choteau School.
— 2:48 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at U.S. Highway 89 and Cloud Lane and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of a broken toilet on Secondary Highway 220 by a roll-off dump site.
— 4:05 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported an individual injured at Teton Pass Ski Area to BTMC.
— 7:53 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:59 p.m., Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate an individual who had made suicidal comments to a friend who was unsure whether the individual lived in Teton County.
March 19 — 12:33 a.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle had possibly been run into at a local business and the driver and left the accident without reporting the hit-an-run.
— 9:56 p.m., individual came into the Sheriff’s Office requesting information on a hit-and-run accident.
— 1:42 p.m., Power Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire off Anderson Road.
— 3:32 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at New Life Church and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 5:59 p.m., Choteau resident reported a stolen wallet.