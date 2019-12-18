Volunteers for the Teton County Food Pantry were busier than Santa’s elves on Dec. 12 and 13, as they were sorting, packing and delivering boxes of food for their annual Christmas project.
For the Christmas project, the Food Pantry disburses boxes of food to every household that has received assistance in the past year, plus any households that have stayed on the Christmas list from previous years.
Each box contains around 85 pounds of food. According to last year’s U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics, that’s enough food to feed the average American adult for 17 days, or the average child for a month.
“We have about 114 (households) this year, but that number is still going up and down,” explained volunteer Linda Sentz.
This is the first year that the Food Pantry isn’t serving Fairfield households, because the food bank for Fairfield Public Schools expanded to serve the whole Fairfield community.
“They’re already serving needs that we never even knew about, which is great,” said Sentz.
One new challenge this year is the closure of the city recycling center. Sentz said they go through a lot of cardboard boxes, and now that they can’t recycle them in town, the cardboard piles up. “I really hope we get the recycling opened back up soon,” she said.
The Food Pantry is well stocked, considering that the Teton County 4-H clubs had to cancel their annual food drive due to harsh winter weather. 4-H members are still collecting food and making donations individually, and Sentz estimated that donations from 4-H tally up to about 1,000 pounds of food now.
They can always use more donations of food or money, however. The Food Pantry, which is located in the back of the Choteau/Teton Public Library, does not hold regular hours, but is open by appointment. Those looking to donate or requesting assistance may call Sentz at 781-4650 or 466-2750 to schedule a time.