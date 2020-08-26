Fairfield High School freshman Kyona Yeager continues to improve, and her parents are hoping she will fully recover from COVID-19 without any permanent health issues. As of Monday the teenager remained hospitalized at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Facebook post on Tuesday included a video from the family as they were heading back to Montana. Kyona thanked everyone for their prayers and support.
The teenager became Teton County’s 16th case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 last week. Her father, Calon Yeager, posted to his social media page on Aug. 19 that he, his wife, Kande, Kyona, and her younger brother, Cyler were exposed to COVID-19 at an out-of-county venue earlier this month. Only Kyona was showing symptoms.
She started getting sick more than a week ago, and on Aug. 16, her parents took her to the Great Falls Clinic hospital as she was running a high fever and not getting any better. Her condition continued to deteriorate and on Aug. 18, she was airlifted to Utah, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.
She stayed in intensive care until Aug. 22, when she improved enough to be transferred to the pediatrics wing.
On his social media page, Calon posted that staying home with Cyler was the hardest thing he had done since only Kande was allowed to accompany Kyona to Utah. He said he knew that COVID-19 would “visit our house. I had just hoped that it would pass without notice.”
On Aug. 20, Kande posted on her social media page that she was crying out to the Lord and begging for a miracle for Kyona, who had a very high fever, an enlarged liver, spleen and gallbladder, impaired kidney function, jaundice, fluid retention, low blood pressure and lungs filled with liquid, among other serious conditions. Her daughter was sedated and put on a machine to help her breathe.
“I’ve slept about three hours in the past five days,” Kande posted. “I’m aware I need rest. But I’m also the one watching her chest fall and rise with each breath, and I’m not going to miss a single one.”
Over the weekend, Kyona began to respond to treatment and improved. Her mother posted on Aug. 23, “Today, she laughed for the first time in a week.” Her blood pressure and oxygen levels began to improve and she was weaned off the sedation.
Kande said, “The last couple days, she’s told the doctors that she has things to get back to at home. She has cattle to show and football to manage.”
Kande said Kyona’s lungs will take time to heal but the doctors are expecting no long-term damage to her body. Her doctors were supposed to discuss her transition plans to return to Montana during their Monday morning rounds.
COVID-19 is the illness caused by the novel 2019 coronavirus, which has sickened more than 23.5 million people worldwide and caused more than 810,000 deaths. The viral illness is a vascular disease that attacks the body’s lungs and other internal organs and veins. In most people, the disease causes no symptoms or mild cold-like symptoms. For some people, the illness causes serious symptoms that will require hospitalization, and for a very small percentage the disease can be fatal. Out of Montana’s 6,489 cases, there have been 91 deaths and 4,842 recoveries.
In Teton County, where there have been just 17 total cases, Kyona appears to have been the first person who needed hospitalization as the other cases were mild or asymptomatic. The county currently has two active cases, both of which appear to have been exposed during out-of-county travel, and fewer than a dozen close contacts are now under 14-day quarantines. The other active case is a woman in her 20s, according to the Teton County Health Department.
People age 65 and older and anyone who has a chronic health condition or a compromised immune system are at greater risk for developing life-threatening complications from COVID-19, which is spread mainly through airborne droplets expelled from people’s noses and mouths as they speak or cough.
One of the life-threatening complications that COVID-19 can cause in people of any age is a “cytokine storm,” when the body’s own immune system releases a torrent of pro-inflammatory cytokines that provoke an uncontrolled inflammatory response in the body. Another rare but severe complication is Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome which occurs in children and adolescents.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear facial masks in public settings to reduce droplet exhalation or inhalation, avoid crowded indoor or outdoor events, and wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer frequently. People exposed to COVID-19 by close contact with a COVID-19 positive person without a mask for 15 or more minutes have to quarantine for 14 days.
Kyona’s family has received an outpouring of support from friends and family members and community members from Fairfield and Choteau including cards, prayer chains, a video shout-out from the Fairfield High School football team, for which Kyona is a manager, several other online videos and hundreds of well wishes. She is the granddaughter of Cody and Clella Yeager, and the great-granddaughter of Harold and Darlene Yeager of Choteau.
Holley Woosley Vennes of Wilsall created a Facebook group with more than 2,000 members over the weekend to ask people to donate to food banks in Kyona’s honor, since one of her community service projects was a food drive for the Fairfield Food Bank.
Vennes asked people to take food or cash donations to their local food banks and then to take pictures and post them on the page.
Vennes said, “Why a food drive? Because it is something Kyona is passionate about and helping others makes everyone feels good. Hopefully knowing that she is helping so many will give her some more ‘fighting juice’ to kick this virus’s tush!”
Linda Sentz, a member of the Teton County Food Pantry board in Choteau, said that as of Monday, the Pantry had received 243 pounds of food in Kyona’s name to be used for Pantry disbursements and for the Choteau Public Schools Backpack Buddies program, which provides children with healthy snacks over the weekends.
Sentz said the Food Pantry is in particular need of pudding, Jell-O, brownie and stuffing mixes. Food donations can be left at a designated basket at Rex’s Market or in a container on the steps of the Teton County Health Department in Choteau. The food items are “cleaned” before being taken to the Pantry, which is located in the back of the Choteau-Teton Public Library building.
Sentz said the Pantry can accept any food items except those two years past the “best buy” dates and cannot accept home-canned products.
The Fairfield Food Pantry is located in the Community Hall. For more information, call Chelsea Schilling at 781-1285 or check out the organization’s social media page.