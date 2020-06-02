The following Choteau High School student athletes were honored with Academic All State status for the 2019, 20 school year:
•Seniors — Kyler Crabtree, football, basketball; Nicole Krone, volleyball, basketball; Kolby Kovatch, football, basketball, choir; Amber Johnson, band, speech and drama; Jessie Henderson, band, basketball; Oliver Jorden, band, basketball; Abby Hadlock, cheer, speech and drama; Samara DeBruycker, basketball; Sam Stutz, football; Gage Cummings, band, basketball, choir; John Rappold, basketball, choir; Keegan Thomas, basketball, choir; Brady Armstrong, basketball; Acton Snyder, basketball; Lila Bradley, choir, basketball; Hope Linquist, choir; Brigid Miller, choir; Josh Rammell, choir; Thomas Lesofski, speech and drama.
•Juniors — Elsah Bechtold, band; Ellie Lee, volleyball; Christine Funk, volleyball, basketball; Anna Stutz, volleyball; Soren Cummings, volleyball, band, choir, speech and drama; Savannah Durocher, basketball; Abby McCollom, volleyball, basketball; Kelci Kovatch, football (manager), choir; Blake Zwerneman, band, choir; Emma Jamison, band; Tony Daley, band, basketball, choir; Thomas James, basketball, choir; Ashlynn Rogers, choir; Paula Rubio, cheer.
•Sophomores: Carter Morgan, football, band; Taylor Asselstine, volleyball, band; Katie Major, band, speech and drama; Jacob Major, band; Bellamy Beadle, volleyball, band, basketball (manager); Emma Gunderson, volleyball, choir, basketball; Ella Stott, volleyball.
•Freshmen: Ada Bieler, volleyball, basketball; Asia Bouma, volleyball; Ella Peach, basketball (manager); Erica Wolff, cheer.