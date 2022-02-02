Jan. 23 — 10:17 a.m., Fairfield caller reported the neighbor’s dogs are harassing her horses.
Jan. 24 — 1:30 a.m., Choteau caller reported a possible prowler on her roof, but determined there was no one there while on the phone with dispatch.
— 7:47 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 12:30 p.m., Choteau individual reported possible identity theft/fraud.
— 12:48 p.m., Fairfield individual called dispatch to report that he was following a stolen truck. Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched but a check of the license plate on the truck did not come back as stolen.
— 1:09 p.m., Choteau individual requested a welfare check on her neighbor whose front door was open and whose dog was going in and out.
Jan. 25 — 12:25 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a one-vehicle accident with minor injuries in Cascade County at about 1360 Highway 200 and transported an accident victim to Benefis East in Great Falls.
— 8:32 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:54 a.m., Conrad city police contacted the Teton County Sheriff’s Office about a telephone threat against First Bank of Montana-Fairfield. First Bank of Montana in Fairfield also reported the same individual making a second threatening phone call to the bank.
— 9 p.m., Dutton caller reported an individual making threats to people at the Sunset Trail Lodge and to the lodge board members.
Jan. 26 — 5:48 a.m., Fairfield ambulance was dispatched to 2244 Highway 89 to an individual who had fallen. The individual declined transport.
— 9:41 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to monitor a low-hanging power line in the alley/back yard of 110 Third Ave. S.W. while NorthWestern Energy responded.
— 11:09 a.m., Fairfield caller reported a Teton County grader operator running the stop sign at County Line Road and Highway 431.
— 12:23 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 120 Johnson St. in Cascade County and transported the patient to Benefis East.
— 1:41 p.m., Frontier Family Practice in Fairfield requested an ambulance for a patient who had a possible stroke. The patient refused service and the ambulance was cancelled.
—6:21 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning to a driver for night-time speeding on Interstate 15 north.
— 7:27 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for night-time speeding on U.S. Highway 89 and Third Road Northwest.
— 8:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 203 Eighth Ave. N.E. and transported patient to BTMC.
— 11:26 p.m., a woman in her car behind the Sheriff’s Office called 9-1-1 for assistance from a deputy.
Jan. 27 — 12:11 a.m., BTMC requested the Choteau ambulance for an advanced life support transport to Great Falls, but the ambulance was cancelled because a crew could not be assembled.
— 12:18 a.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for night-time speeding on U.S. Highway 89.
— 8:21 a.m., Choteau individual turned in to the Sheriff’s Office a wallet that was found in his yard.
— 9:05 a.m., Power Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at the request of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office to a possible vehicle accident. The CCSO cancelled the request after determining there had not been a rollover at Gordon Road and Muddy Road.
— 10:30 a.m., Choteau individual reported a possible scam.
—2:41 p.m., Fairfield individual reported sideswiping his friend’s vehicle by accident.
— 6:41 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation in Choteau.
—7:56 p.m., Fairfield man requested a deputy to check on the welfare of his three children, who were staying with their mother and had called him. Deputy conducted a welfare check and found all to be okay.
Jan. 28 — 12:37 a.m., Power ambulance and deputies responded to a medical emergency at 1010 Second Road N.E. Emergency Medical Services personnel on scene reported that the woman was deceased and cancelled the ambulance. Teton County deputy coroner also responded.
— 8:45 a.m., Choteau High School requested a deputy to assist with a problem at school.
— 4:48 p.m., caller requested to speak with a deputy about the possible criminal sale of dangerous drugs.
— 6:20 p.m., Fairfield ambulance was dispatched at the request of Cascade County, to a medical emergency at 240 S. Kent St. in Fort Shaw. Ambulance transported the patient to Benefis East .
— 7:22 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for speeding in Choteau.
—7:35 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for a headlight out in Choteau.
— 8:51 p.m., Dutton individual called to report an individual threatening violence against others.
— 8:54 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to BTMC for a basic life support transfer of a patient to the Great Falls Clinic.
— 9:08 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a fire in a garbage can behind 308 10th Ave. N.W.
— 9:57 p.m., deputy responded to a report of an individual who was threatening self harm in Dutton.
Jan. 29 — 12:55 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis East.
— 11:20 a.m., Dutton individual called to speak to a deputy.
— 7:54 p.m., deputies conducted a welfare check at a Dutton residence.
— 9:10 a.m., deputy responded to a report of a vehicle parked between storage units on Airport Road in Choteau and determined the persons on scene were loading and unloading items from their storage unit.