Many people may be looking for exercise programs that are at the level that they need. I really like the StrongPeople program because people can start at the level they are.
I hope to be able to offer that class again soon, but meanwhile, I am happy to offer a different opportunity. My colleague, Tara Andrews, MSU Extension agent in Custer County, has been teaching an arthritis exercise class for several years. The class is taught virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and is also recorded so that you can participate at a time most convenient to you.
So if you are feeling cooped up and not able to participate in your regular exercise program or if you just want to try a new exercise option, I encourage you to give the arthritis exercise program with Tara Andrews a try.
The class consists of a five-minute warm up, 40 minutes of exercise to increase flexibility and strength, five minutes of balance exercises, a cool down and relaxation. Light weights and stretch bands are used. If you do not have either, you can make substitutions with household items. The class is taught through Webex, a videoconferencing platform. To participate, either email Tara tandrews@montana.edu or call 406-874-3370. There is no cost for the program and your email address is needed in order for the link to the class to be sent to you.
The arthritis class may be a great solution for getting in exercise with other Montanans from the comfort of your home. You never know, you might “see” me there, too! I may try to attend at least one session in December. It may be a great opportunity for me increase my knowledge and to observe a colleague teaching a class.