The Golden Triangle Barley Conference will be in Conrad on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The triennial event features some of the industry’s top professionals. The meeting will be held at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex at 972 Granite Road and will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m.
Speakers from Montana State University will include Pat Carr, Ph.D., of the Central Ag Research Center in Moccasin, Jamie Sherman, Ph.D., MSU barley breeder, and Justin Vetch, Ph.D., from the Western Triangle Ag Research Center north of Conrad. Carr will present on successful crop rotations using barley. Sherman will provide an update on barley varieties and research and Dr. Vetch will discuss his research results on barley sprouting.
The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee will update producers on North American barley supply and demand while the U.S. Grains Council will cover trade and recent dynamics of U.S. grains. Arin Peters from NOAA will provide a weather outlook. Cort Jensen, attorney for the Montana Dept of Agriculture, will cover a variety of topics including knowing who you are doing business with, contract law and liabilities, contract language and recent industry changes and concerns.
The day will conclude with a malting barley industry panel featuring industry representatives from AB-InBev, Molson Coors, Malteurop and Centrol Crop Consulting. The event will conclude with snacks and refreshments around 4 p.m. Private and commercial pesticide applicator credits will be available at the conference.
Thank you to the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, American Malting Barley Association and MSU Extension for sponsoring lunch. Thank you to Centrol Crop Consulting for providing the coffee and doughnuts.
Operations are asked to please limit themselves to two representatives. An RSVP by Feb. 18 to the Pondera County Extension Office at 406-271-4053 or adriane.good@montana.edu is required for the meeting.