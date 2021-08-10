Aug. 1 — 9:44 a.m., deputy assisted with a family matter in Choteau.
— 2:01 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle driving fast and all over the road on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 2:19 p.m., dispatch received several 9-1-1 calls from one number and did not reach anyone when calling the phone number back.
— 11:06 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire off Secondary Highway 431. Upon arrival and visiting with landowners, they were informed it was a campfire and had been extinguished.
Aug. 2 — 3:03 a.m., homeowner off U.S. Highway 89 reported a suspicious encounter with the occupants of a vehicle that had stopped by the side of the road.
Aug. 3 — 4:19 a.m., Choteau resident informed the Sheriff’s Office he had witnessed a man stealing $40 from his truck at 817 Eighth Ave. N.W.
— 8:26 a.m., Choteau resident at 600 Seventh Ave. N.W. reported both of his vehicles were broken into and money was missing.
— 9:38 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle being hit while the owner was at work.
— 9:45 a.m., Choteau resident reported his shed at 401 Fifth Ave. N.E., was broken into the previous night and a bag of dog food was dragged into the front yard. He believed it could have been a bear. Dispatch contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks about the incident.
— 10:03 a.m., Choteau resident at 808 Eighth Ave. N.W. reported a theft from a vehicle including credit cards that had charges made in Great Falls.
— 10:42 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a break in of a vehicle at 20 First Ave. S.W., where an old wallet was taken.
— 10:54 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 328 First Ave. N.W., upon arrival the patient refused being transported.
— 11:21 a.m., Choteau resident reported his vehicle at 301 Second Ave. N.W. had been broken into and drugs were left at the scene.
— 11:37 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 24 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 11:45 a.m., ambulance services from Dutton and Pondera County responded to a medical emergency at 2480 Eighth Lane N.E. The patient was transported to the hospital in Conrad to meet Mercy Flight.
— 2:23 p.m., Fairfield resident reported possible animal abuse.
— 5:56 p.m., Dutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in the ditch along Secondary Highway 379.
— 7:16 p.m., Security alarm service reported an alarm at a Choteau business.
— 7:49 p.m., Choteau resident reported two teenage boys peeking into vehicles around the school.
Aug. 3 — 7:40 a.m., motorist reported livestock in the roadway on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
— 7:56 a.m., Choteau resident at 111 Second Ave. N.W. reported the theft of a wallet, cash and a cooler from his pickup.
— 8 a.m., Choteau resident at 205 Second Ave. N.W. reported someone had gone through his vehicle and taken the hidden keys.
— 9:06 a.m., caller from Skyline Lodge reported two vehicles had keys and registration taken and possibly more items between Aug. 6 and today.
— 9:49 a.m., Choteau resident reported a truck and horse trailer that was parked illegally.
— 10:04 a.m., deputy investigated damage to the vacuum cleaner outside the S&H Car Wash in Choteau.
— 11:08 a.m., deputy responded to an accident on Main Avenue North and issued a warning for improper backing.
— 11:41 a.m., deputy requested a call be started for an individual who is not to be in Teton County.
— 3:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported a person hurt in a scooter accident on Main Avenue North near the museum.
Aug. 4 — 2:29 a.m., Fairfield resident reported two individuals attempting to sleep in the hallway or laundry room of an apartment building and would like them removed.
— 9:22 a.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
— 12:41 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 12:50 p.m., Dutton caller reported llamas on the Frontage Road causing a traffic hazard.
— 1:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle with a suspicious smell at a business parking lot.
— 3:29 p.m., theft from a mailbox at 580 Teton Canyon Road was reported.
— 4:45 p.m., Dutton and Power VFDs responded to fire on 23rd Lane Northeast. Campbell Aviation also responded for air support.
— 7:48 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of sheep on U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
— 8:15 p.m., dispatch made contact with the owner of pigs that were reported on southbound kane of Interstate 15.
—10: 11 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Fairfield resident with an unwanted individual on private property.
— 11:38 p.m., Cascade County picked up an individual on a Teton County warrant.
Aug. 5 — 12:07 a.m., Sheriff’s Office took care of a badger at the Choteau City Park. Dispatch was contacted at time for gun shots being reported and the caller was informed of the situation at the park.
— 1:04 p.m., motorist reported a bear at a residence on U.S. Highway 287.
— 2:06 p.m., Choteau resident requested surveillance of their home while on vacation.
— 3:14 p.m., a field fire was reported on Secondary Highway 431 and was put out before fire department arrived.
— 7:21 p.m., deputy made contact with motorist who was reportedly all over the road on U.S. Highway 89 and informed the individual the brake light was not functioning.
— 9:09 p.m., Sheriff’s Office informed of suspicious activity involving a vehicle on Secondary Highway 219.
Aug. 6 — 2:35 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 118 East Main St. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 8:59 a.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious individual by their house.
—2:49 p.m., Choteau ambulance met a private vehicle on Pishkun Road that was en route to BTMC with an individual who had been who had been stung by a bee.
— 4:45 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a fire in a wheat field on Secondary Highway 91 and 24th Road Northeast.
— 5:34 p.m., Choteau resident at 720 Eighth Ave. N.W. reported a wallet had been taken from the front seat of his vehicle.
— 5:57 p.m., Dutton resident reported grain trucks speeding on Main Street.
— 7:04 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance in locating a family member who could not be reached by phone.
— 8:19 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office about a bear sighting on Truchot Hill. Dispatch notified Montana FWP.
— 10:58 p.m., deputy responded to a report of someone in the backyard at 205 Second Ave.N.W.
Aug. 7 — 10:49 a.m., Choteau resident at 720 Eighth Ave. N.W. reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle several days previously.
— 11:56 a.m., deputies assisted a landlord when he talked with the renter of his property in Choteau.
— 12:19 p.m., Power, Dutton and Fairfield fire departments responded to a field fire at Seventh Lane and 12th Road.
— 5:43 p.m., Fairfield resident reported his son being threatened through Instagram and text messages.
— 10:20 p.m., Pendroy VFD responded to a grass fire of Secondary Highway 220.
From Aug. 1-7, the Choteau ambulance transported several patients from BTMC to Benefis; the Sheriff’s Office issued warnings for an improperly working taillight and speeding and a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance.