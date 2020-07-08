Educators from around Montana including Teton County will use information provided by state officials for the safe and healthy reopening of public schools in the fall.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney released a plan to help guide the reopening of schools statewide during a press conference on July 2. On that same day, Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen offered a different plan from the Office of Public Instruction to assist school districts.
With less than two months before schools are slated to start this fall, the two sets of guidelines are meant to help prepare school districts across Montana to open while keeping the transmission of the virus in check.
The governor’s plan for “Reopening Safe and Healthy Schools for Montana” provides flexible guidance for public schools to prepare to offer in-person instruction in the fall.
“We are acutely aware of the role played by in-person teaching, not only in the students’ lives, but also in the lives of the entire family. Public education has shaped who we are today, and we want to make certain that our children have the same experience. This is why we’ve made the safe reopening of our public schools a top priority,” Bullock and Cooney wrote in the plan. “Noting the uniqueness of every school district in Montana, our goal for this document is not to be prescriptive, but to provide effective, flexible guidelines to all schools in hopes that we can safely resume in-person instruction in the fall.”
Bullock tasked Cooney with bringing together experts including superintendents, principals, teachers, union representatives and public health officials to develop the plan based on insight and first-hand knowledge of challenges schools are facing. Bullock has authority to close schools during the emergency and provided guidance reviewed by health experts to ensure schools have the tools they need to reopen as safely as possible this fall.
Bullock and Cooney are encouraging schools to consider the guidance provided and develop their own health and safety plans to reopen. While every district is unique, school districts should consult their local public health officials to address the specific needs of each school and take every possible safety measure to keep students, educators and staff healthy and safe.
The plan is categorized into three different phases to align with Governor Bullock’s “Reopening the Big Sky” plan. Nothing in the guidance prevents a school from taking additional precautions based on its needs.
The information provided by Superintendent Arntzen provided non-regulatory resources for Montana schools to use in conjunction with their own plans for the new school year and includes safe physical environments, academic programming, social-emotional support, flexibilities within state rules and statutes, school nutrition, special education and a variety of other issues related to education.
“We knew OPI had a task force working on recommendations, but it was ironic that their information came out the same day as the governor’s,” Duston Gordon, Fairfield superintendent, said. “I took a little time over the weekend to look them both over and yes, there are some good suggestions in both that will add to our ongoing planning.”
All of the school districts in Teton County have been busy working on plans for what school will look like in the fall. When contacted by the Acantha for comments on the guidelines released last week, each of the superintendents responding saying communication with staff, parents and students and their communities will be key factors in making decisions.
Chuck Gameon, Choteau Public Schools superintendent, said the district is proceeding by having meetings with elementary and high school leadership teams. “We will hold staff meetings and board meetings to discuss options for the 2020-2021 school year,” he said. Plans for the fall will be one of the topics of discussion at a special board meeting/planning session on July 14.
“I think our district will need to create flexibility into any plans for next year, which would include a variety of options/plans,” he added. “The situation is fluid and we have to be able to react to changes.”
Like all school districts, Choteau will be reviewing and taking into consideration the information received from the governor, superintendent of schools and the Montana School Boards Association as guides in creating the districts’ plans.
“I will know more each week as we get closer to August,” Gameon said.
Loren Dunk, Power Public School superintendent, said he has been working with his board and staff members. He anticipates more discussion at the July 13 board meeting to firm up the plans.
Dunk is suggesting Power begin school as planned on Aug. 19 with all students in the building, everyone wearing masks, social distancing as much as possible and extra precautions taken in regards to serving breakfast and lunch, passing in the halls between classes, taking temperatures each day, staying away from school when sick, etc.
“Another scenario that would be implemented in the event that cases rise or become more localized would be to have essentially one half of the student body in the building each day,” Dunk said. “Whereby a student would be in the building five times in a two-week period. When students are not in the building, they would be in class via distance learning on the regular daily bell schedule. It is likely that will have an option for students to not attend in person if their parents are not comfortable with sending them to the building at this time. Those students would be on a distance learning curriculum.”
Dunk said social distancing will be implemented on the buses and all visitors to the building would be required to wear masks.
A final scenario would be all-distance learning with the school closed; this would likely only happen at the governor’s order, Dunk said.
High school sports will follow the directive of the Montana High School Association and junior high activities would follow the directive of the local board and administration.
Dunk said a letter would be sent to the community members following finalization of any adopted roadmap for opening the Power School at the July 13 meeting. “As with any emergency, this is a fluid situation and is open to changes at all times,” he said. “Teachers will be in the building in all scenarios except for a school closure under the governor’s directive.”
Gordon, who assumed his duties as superintendent of the Fairfield School District on July 1, said, “this has been one heck of a summer to become a first-year superintendent.”
“There are a lot of things that need to be done to close last year out. There is summer maintenance, and yes, there is this looming pandemic that we all hoped would subside over the summer to the point that school would resume under more normal circumstances,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are instead all preparing for what is often being called, ‘the new norm’ and planning for school to reopen with some health and safety considerations.”
Fairfield school district has been working on multiple components for the school reopening plan and it is starting to come together, Gordon said. “We are preparing to have our students on campus and in class and we are working on creating the safest health environment we possibly can under the circumstances,” he said. Gordon has been meeting and corresponding with various department heads as well as the administration in an ongoing effort to make a general plan that considers all the logistics necessary to prepare.
Gordon said they are taking into account everything from safety, cleaning, supplies, transportation, room dynamics, breakfast, lunch, scheduling, staffing and extra-curricular activities.
Similar to both state information pieces they received last week, Gordon said the Fairfield School District plan has multiple phases that will be determined in part by the local and county situation as well as those who are in school. “Like everyone, we will hope for the best-case scenario, but we will prepare for everything,” he said.
“At a minimum, we will start with social distancing to include entry and exit of the facility as well as effective classroom planning and intense hygiene practices,” he said. Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces will be constant and parental communication will be essential. There will be an emphasis on staying home when a student has even slight symptoms of illness.
The district is prepared for distance learning and for immediate two- to four-day shutdowns and hope to transition into those if and when they happen efficiently and without any loss of education. The lunch program has had some training and they are working on a couple ideas for providing meals under various circumstances.
Gordon said the next step includes forming of a committee to fill in the details of the outline and to start making final decisions as August draws nearer. “We plan to start releasing information over the rest of the summer so parents and students know how we are going to proceed this fall,” he said.
At this time, Dutton/Brady Public School is making plans for its students to be in the school building next fall, said Erica Allen, school superintendent. “We are working to build procedures and protocols that will ensure the safety of staff, students and the community at large,” Allen said. Some of these procedures could include taking temperatures before riding the bus or entering the school, having ill students and staff stay home, potentially having staff and students wear masks or face shields while in school, practicing consistent hand washing, adding more sanitization procedures in the school facility and scheduling to reduce large group interactions.
Allen said the school, staff and community also completed surveys to evaluate the effectiveness of the school remote learning plan and are now working to train, learn and build an improved plan in the case they need to move to remote learning for a time next year.
At this time, the Dutton/Brady administration team has worked to build an initial school plan. “Over the next month, we will include teachers and staff members in developing final plans,” Allen said.
“Because no one has a crystal ball to tell us exactly what next year will look like, we are all planning for the possibility of several eventualities,” she said. “Our goal from the beginning of the pandemic has been to hope for the best but plan for the worst. We are continuing with this goal in mind as we build plans for next year and our hope is truly to have our students back in the school building.”
Rural schools within Teton County — Bynum, Pendroy, Greenfield and Golden Ridge — are also working on plans for this coming fall.
More details on school openings will be covered as they unfold.