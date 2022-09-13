Sept. 1 — 2:46 a.m., Teton County deputy sheriff checked on an alarm sounding at a Choteau business.
— 5:59 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a skid steer on fire in a stubble field off Crow Highway between Eighth and Ninth lanes. The owner called back before the fire department arrived and said the fire was out.
— 9:33 p.m., dispatch was notified of a dead deer on U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
Sept. 2 — 2:40 a.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the alley off Seventh Avenue Northwest.
— 9:29 a.m., Choteau resident reported seeing three grizzlies off 10th Lane Northwest.
— 11:11 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:12 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1031 10th St. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 5:28 p.m., deputy contacted the owner of about 75 head of cows reported to be out on Secondary Highway 220.
— 7:45 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a resident at Sky-line Lodge.
— 10:07 p.m., deputy started an informational call after visiting with a Choteau resident.
Sept. 3 — 1:33 a.m., deputy requested assistance for a possible disturbance in Choteau.
— 1:55 a.m., deputy checked on an alarm going off at a Choteau business.
— 8:06 a.m., Choteau resident requested coroner assistance for someone who died at Benefis in Great Falls the previous day.
— 9:11 a.m., Choteau resident reported the possible abuse of a horse in a pasture off Teton Canyon Road.
— 12:11 p.m., Choteau resident requested information regarding a soon-to-be ex-spouse’s rights to certain property.
— 1:31 p.m., deputy checked on a building in Fairfield where an alarm had been reported.
— 5:55 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 7:06 p.m., Choteau woman reported being harassed.
— 11:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual potentially harassing older residents in Choteau.
— 11:34 p.m., Choteau resident reported seeing a grizzly run across Ninth Street in Choteau.
Sept. 4 — 9:04 a.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 89.
— 10:29 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded a medical emergency at 3887 Sec-ondary Highway 21 in Lewis and Clark County and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 1:32 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 629 Sec-ond Ave. N. and transported one patient to Benefis.
— 9:21 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bear had been hit on Secondary High-way 220 and was off the road.
— 11 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
Sept. 5 — 3:32 a.m., Fairfield and Power VFDs were paged for a baler on fire in a field off Secondary Highway 431.
— 10:46 a.m., motorist reported cows out along Secondary Highway 287.
— 2:06 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy to help with a dispute over a vehicle.
— 2:47 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner in Choteau.
— 3:30 p.m., deputy assisted an individual in looking for their dog who was hit and injured by a vehicle in Choteau.
— 4:40 p.m., caller reported an individual at a Choteau business needed assistance in returning to his residence.
— 5:05 p.m., Choteau resident requested information on how to obtain a restrain-ing order.
— 6:40 p.m., Fairfield ambulance was requested for a mutual aid call in Cascade County for a potentially suicidal patient.
— 6:58 p.m., Fairfield VFD returned to the site of the baler fire from the previous day as the fire had reignited.
— 7:20 p.m., Choteau resident reported a scam phone call.
Sept. 6 — 6:26 a.m., motorist reported a dead grizzly along the side of the road on Interstate 15 near the Collins exit.
— 11:19 a.m., Dutton ambulance provided a lift assist for a man who had fallen at Fourth Avenue Northwest.
— 2:34 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a haystack fire off Dracut Hill Road.
— 3:08 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Beehive Homes to Benefis.
— 6:44 p.m., Dutton resident requested a welfare check on a family member who had not shown up when expected.
— 6:57 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle on Interstate 15 that was dragging a muf-fler and creating sparks.
Sept. 7 — 3:18 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious individual walking around vehicles near BTMC.
— 4:28 p.m., deputy served a warrant in Choteau.
— 5:38 p.m., deputy requested a search warrant be issued.
Sept. 8— 6:01 p.m., Dutton ambulance and Dutton VFD responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 15 with the vehicle blocking the southbound lane.
— 10:51 p.m., deputy investigated report of a woman yelling at or near the rest stop on Interstate 15.
Sept. 9 — 10:35 a.m., Fairfield resident reported damage to their residence.
— 4:12 p.m., Power resident reported a possible scam.
Sept. 9 — 6:50 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89, causing damage to the vehicle.
— 8:38 a.m., Choteau resident reported a man stopped and offered children a ride.
— 10:19 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident on Inter-state 15. The accident victim refused transport.
— 2:04 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 7:41 p.m., landowner was contacted regarding cattle on the Bellview Road.
— 10:49 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 302 Main Ave. S. and transported a patient to BTMC.
Sept. 10 — 3:26 a.m., deputy was requested to check on a suspicious event that happened at a party in Choteau.
— 12:41 p.m., a small purse found in the restroom at a Choteau business was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 3:21 p.m., Fairfield caller reported the death of a hospice patient.
— 6:10 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to report of fire in a field along U.S. Highway 89. It was noted this was a controlled burn and that the county ban on open burning has been lifted.
Sept. 11 — 1:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 5:14 p.m., a hospice death was reported in Choteau.
— 5:45 p.m., deputy arrested an individual in Choteau on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
— 6:09 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 26 First St. S.E. The patient refused transport.