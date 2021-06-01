Luke Dowler, a Montana, Indie-Americana and folk-rock artist, and The Midnight Conversations will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre/Weigand Auditorium in Conrad on Saturday, June 5, during Whoop-Up Trail Days at 7 p.m. after the rodeo.
All tickets will be $15 and available at the door or on sale at Folklore and Olson’s Drug.
Named “an artist you should be listening to” by Paste magazine, Dowler’s music has been featured on HGTV, Without a Trace, Heartland, and used in several independent films. On the strength of his original songwriting, Dowler represented Montana as the state winner of the Colgate Country music showdown. Beyond touring and recording, Dowler also composes for films and documentaries.
As part of a military family, Dowler spent his formative years moving every few years with a guitar in hand. After trying out for his high school talent show and not making the cut, Dowler would have to wait a little longer for his first public debut. His first performance would come after forming a punk rock band in Montana and playing their first show during February in a friend’s hay barn.
Dowler would eventually go on to release his first full-length solo record, “Polarized,” after signing a deal with an imprint of EMI Records. Departing the Los Angeles based label after the one release, the blue-collar artist began pushing his writing style to find his voice. Dowler has self-produced several EPs and singles, releasing them independently from his home in Montana.
Since the early days of ear-ringing shows in garages and grange-halls, Dowler's music may have evolved, but his DIY work ethic never left. Considering himself a working-class songwriter, Dowler racked up the miles and kilometers on the odometer, touring extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada.
For more information on Luke’s tour dates, music, videos and more, please visit lukedowler.com or the Pondera Arts Council Facebook page.