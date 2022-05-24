The commencement ceremony at Fairfield High School featured 28 seniors receiving their diplomas before a packed crowd in the school’s gymnasium on May 22.
Among the speakers during the hour-long ceremony were the five class leaders and Fairfield High School math teach Ty Brewer.
In his address, Brewer was quick to let the audience know he was honored to be asked to be the guest speaker, but he was stepping out of his comfort zone in doing so. He said he tried to think of some clever anecdotes or quotes that would inspire the seniors but kept coming back to the same ideas everyone has probably heard over and over. “So, I decided to just roll with it, beside as author William Gibson so accurately stated, ‘clichés become clichés for a reason, they usually hold some modicum of truth,’” Brewer said.
He shared four clichés with the class asking them to be willing to step outside of their comfort zone, to understand their future plans are not set in stone, to never stop learning and to believe in themselves and don’t be afraid to ask for help.
Class salutatorian Brooke McWilliams quoted former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords: “Be bold, be courageous, be your best.” She encouraged her fellow classmates to be bold when leaving Fairfield High School. “Don’t be like everyone else or compare yourself to others because there is only one you. Don’t be afraid to step out of your box and take a risk. Be courageous and try new things. Be your best and always remember to be the best version of yourself. Even when you make a mistake or fail, make sure you are putting forth your best effort.”
Kayson Brown led off the short and to the point speeches of the class’s four co-valedictorians. Brown shared what he had learned in high school hoping to inspire those to come. He joked about whether attendance was mandatory, and suggested if you’re having a bad day, don’t make it other people’s problem. He also joked that the school’s Chromebooks have the actual processing power of a potato, so don’t break your computer, it’s doing the best it can.
“To all of you who are still in school, these four years of high school fly by quickly,” he said. “It can be stressful at times but at the end of it, it’ll be whatever you make it out to be. If you look at it as though you’ll always be miserable, you will be. If you work hard, you will be rewarded. If you approach every problem as though you will be able to conquer it, you will become stronger. In the famous words of Henry Ford, ‘whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.’ So, make high school out to be what you want it to be. After all, you only get four years of it.”
Kaylee Bouma told her class to not be afraid to challenge themselves, or to set themselves aside from others to do what is right.
Emma Woods shared a learning experience from her last week in high school. She explained that things didn’t go quite as he had anticipated in the first round of state golf. “It wasn’t one of my best rounds of golf,” she said. “There was something I didn’t understand before that day. I had put so much expectation into that round that I forgot how to even just relax. This event seems like something that was going to determine the course of my life when in reality it wasn’t my last golf tournament, and it won’t be the most important one I ever play.”
She went on to say the second day she relaxed, started to enjoy the day again and improved quite a bit.
Putting so many expectations onto anything never really turns out well, she said. She suggested instead to consider the things you can control and always just focus on the present. “It would have been nice to learn this lesson a bit earlier, but I wanted to pass what I learned to the graduates here today and the ones to follow,” she said.
Avery Pitcher quoted Charles Dickens in her speech: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. It was the age of wisdom; it was the age of foolishness.” Pitcher said she was pretty sure Dickens was talking about high school “The best of times, the worst of times, a little wisdom and for some of us, a lot of foolishness,” she laughed.
In her speech she shared examples of some of the best, worst and foolish times of the class. She also said she doesn’t believe the past defines the class, not their accomplishments, not their failures. “We get to basically start over, define ourselves,” she said. “I’d like to think that we probably all have things we’d do differently, better. So, let’s do it. The biggest impact we have won’t be on the basketball court, the football field or in the classroom. The biggest impact we’ll have on the world will be in making the best version of ourselves. The greatest measure of character is how you treat someone who can do nothing for you.”
The seniors were presented their diplomas by board trustees and parents of graduating seniors, Chad Becker, Chris Christensen, Robert Garner and Serena Kolste.
The class also presented roses to those individuals who helped them throughout their years.
Scholarships and awards were presented to the seniors during class night held on May 18. Those receiving scholarships were:
Sarah Berglund — Boe Brothers, Evangelical Bible Church, Evelyn Brown, full tuition waiver Harvest Bible Church and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Kaylee Bouma — Boe Brothers, Carson, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and valedictorian award.
Kayson Brown — Boe Brothers, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and valedictorian award.
Quin Christensen — Evelyn Brown.
Daniel Faith —Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Mike Andrus and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Shaylee Grigsby — Boe Brothers, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby Scholarship.
Blake Jensen — Trysten Fellers Memorial.
Alexa Johnson — Boe Brothers, McInerney-Manuel Memorial, Mountain View Co-operative, MSU Bozeman Premiere, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Sun River Electric Cooperative and Live, Laugh, Love Like Lauryn Goldhahn.
Tori Jones — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and University of Portland.
Weston Kline — Reach Higher.
Natalie Kolste — 3 Rivers Banner, Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Harold and Shirlie Klinker CTE, Montana’s STEM and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Brooke McWilliams — Boe Brothers, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Greenfields Irrigation District, Harold and Shirlie Klinker CTE, Julie Waters, Lucille Fjeld, Mountain View Co-op, Reach Higher, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, SREC, University of Motnana Academic Achievement and salutatorian award.
Bostyn Pearson — Boe Brothers, Front Range Assisted Living-Foundation for Rural Service, Gertrude Weishaar Memorial and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Miguel Perez — 3 Rivers Banner, Boe Brothers and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Avery Pitcher — Boe Brothers, Fine Art Department/Art Club, Gertrude Weishaar Memorial, Mu Alpha Theta Award, Norman and Ruth Stormwind Good Neighbor, Rod and Eunice Hanson, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and valedictorian award.
Liliana Purcell — John Kinna.
Miguel Ramos — Army Guard GI Bill and University of Providence Athletics.
Emmett Reier — Reach Higher.
Abigael Roberts — Boe Brothers, Evelyn Brown, Harold and Shirlie Klinker CTE, Pepsi-Cola, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Steve Diedrich.
Michael Wambach— Heisey Foundation Award, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Vinny Stott.
Emma Woods —Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Edith Hughes, Montana Tech Academic, Montana Tech golf, MSGA Junior Golf, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and valedictorian award.