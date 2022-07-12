Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will present “King Lear” on Sunday, Aug. 28, in Choteau.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. on the lawn at Skyline Lodge. Devonna McCartney and Cody Marney are spearheading a fund drive to raise money to pay for the performance. Anyone who wants to donate to the show or become a sponsor can contact Marney at The Edge Salon. They will happily accept cash, checks made out to the Rocky Mountain Front Community Foundation or Venmo donations to Cody Marney, choosing the payment between friends option.
“The greatest passion at Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own,” said Kevin Asselin, the MSIP executive artistic director.
The Montana Shakespeare in the Parks company will travel nearly 7,000 miles putting on productions throughout Montana and neighboring states this summer. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on grants, corporate sponsorships and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.
For additional tour dates, visit MSIP’s website at shakespeareintheparks.org.