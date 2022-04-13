April 3 — 11:27 a.m., Choteau resident asked Teton County sheriff’s deputy to check on the welfare of a neighbor they had not seen in a long time.
— 1:38 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 460 Ashuelot Road and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:23 p.m., a couple stopped by the Sheriff’s Office looking for information deputies obtained from a requested welfare check on a family member.
— 8:33 p.m., Choteau resident reported a scooter lying in her yard that does not belong to her and she has not been able to find the owner through contacting neighbors.
April 4 — 4:09 a.m., deputies checked out a reported suspicious vehicle in Dutton.
— 5:46 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a woman who had fallen at 512 E. Division St. and transported her to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 9:51 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 4:49 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a smoldering log at a previous fire at 3971 U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:11 p.m., deputy served a search warrant on a vehicle he had stopped for a traffic citation in Choteau.
— 7:01 p.m., deputies assisted with a dispute at a private residence in Choteau.
— 8:48 p.m., deputy was requested to help an individual who had locked the doors on their vehicle and had an animal inside.
April 5 — 7:21 a.m., Choteau Public Schools official spoke with a deputy regarding a student’s behavior.
— 9:11 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical pendant activation after no contact was made with the individual. The ambulance was cancelled while responding.
— 9:20 a.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a grass fire near the Fairfield airport.
— 3:38 p.m. Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 185 Van Horn St. in Fort Shaw and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:35 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a fire that restarted in trees off Mill Coulee and Second Ashuelot Road.
— 6:23 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a fire approximately 20 miles east of Dutton.
— 6:33 p.m., Dutton request assistance with the fire from Power VFD.
April 6 — 9:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a young man bitten by a dog in Choteau.
April 7 — 1:43 a.m., deputy informed dispatch he was investigating a vehicle without license plates in Choteau.
— 8:24 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County and transported a patient from 13766 U.S. Highway 200 to Benefis.
— 10:24 a.m., Choteau resident requested information from the Sheriff’s Office on how to obtain a restraining order.
— 3:30 p.m., Choteau resident reported being threatened by a man after she threw a small rock at a dog in her yard.
— 4:30 p.m., Power VFD responded to a fire in a shelter belt at 290 13th Lane N.E. They requested Fairfield VFD for assistance but cancelled the call for help before Fairfield arrived.
— 6:25 p.m., deputy assisted with a domestic dispute in Choteau.
— 7:34 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
April 8 — 4:58 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 12:21 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to Othala Lane and 10th Lane Northwest for a gas line that was hit. NorthWestern Energy also responded.
— 6 p.m., dispatch notified Montana Highway Patrol of a motorist on Interstate 15 who appeared to need assistance.
— 7:07 p.m., Choteau resident filed a report that her dog had been attacked by another dog while she was out walking her pet.
April 9 — 11:04 a.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 2 p.m., Dutton emergency services and Power ambulance participated in a training exercise.
— 2:34 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of individuals not adhering to policy at the Dutton dump station.
— 409 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a hit on a stolen gun out of Teton County by the Great Falls Police Department.
— 7:16 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Fairfield minor who was possibly suicidal.
— 8:17 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
From April 3-9, deputies issued several warnings for speeding and one each for no license on a trailer and expired registration.