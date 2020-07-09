The Old Trail Museum in Choteau opened for an abbreviated summer season on Tuesday, July 7.
The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is $2 a person, and children under 3 years old are free. Crowds at the museum will be kept to 10-15 people at a time. Large parties within the same household family will still be allowed to visit as one group.
Museum Director Julie Ameline said they worked with the Teton County Health Department and had all the directives they need to follow to keep everyone safe before opening. Facial masks will be available, and patrons will be asked to wear a mask if they are comfortable with doing so. They will continue to receive updates from the health department as the summer proceeds and make any adjustments as needed. “Safety and well-being of the residents of Choteau and visitors to the museum is the most important,” Ameline said.
Aside from the Ice Cream Parlor, which opened on May 15 this year, the main museum building will be the only other facility open on the museum complex; the carriage house, Jesse Gleason Art Studio, grizzly bear cabin and Blackfeet teepee are still closed to the public. The Schoolhouse also remains closed to private rentals. Ameline is the only person staffing the museum and sanitizing all areas in the complex as often as required wouldn’t be possible for one person.
At this time, the museum plans to be open until Sept. 7. Ameline welcomes guests to check on the museum website at www.oldtrailmuseum.org for updates or changes to museum operations.