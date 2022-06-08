Youngsters throughout Teton County had the opportunity to visit with emergency service crew members, and some even sat inside an ambulance or toured a Mercy Flight helicopter as part of Emergency Medical Services week May 15-21.
In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS week to celebrate EMS practition-ers and the important work they do in communities. How the week is celebrated varies greatly.
Teton County EMS coordinator Deb Coverdell said EMS week is set aside to recog-nize those who serve in this line of service. “In Teton County the crews have extended the week to provide education and opportunity to interact with students during a non-emergency,” Coverdell said. “It is a week to show appreciation to those who volunteer in emergency services but for us it is also a week were the EMTs in Teton County can show the public, especially the younger students, what they do.”
Coverdell was aware of three activities that occurred that week and said there cer-tainly could have been more.
The Choteau Elementary School hosted the ambulance crew and was fortunate the Mercy Flight helicopter from Benefis Hospital in Great Falls was able to land on the football field. The students toured both the ambulance and helicopter in small class groups throughout the afternoon. The ambulance crew asked volunteers to sit on the cot and showed them how it goes up and down. The crew also showed the students inside the ambulance and answered a barrage of questions.
The students’ eyes really lit up when touring the helicopter. A few students at a time entered the back of the helicopter and listened to the crew explain how patients are transported. There were other crew members outside the helicopter to answer questions. Benefis Teton Medical Center administrator in Choteau, Louie King, and BTMC Foundation Director and public relations coordinator Annie Olson were on hand when the helicopter landed. King said he was excited for the students to tour the ambulance and he really ap-preciates the crew taking the time to come to Choteau for the afternoon.
A crew member on the helicopter commented the crew is happy to provide the tours to students. He said you never know when one of these youngsters or a family member will need to take an emergency ride in a helicopter or some other emergency ve-hicle and having an opportunity to visit one in a more stress-free atmosphere can make all the difference how they respond in an emergency.
The ambulance crews in Dutton and Fairfield visited classrooms in the schools in their communities. In Fairfield, Coverdell said it was her understanding the crew mem-bers planned to visit with the students in the classroom before taking them on a tour of the ambulance.
Coverdell said there are currently 90 EMTs on the roster of EMS in Teton County but there are only about 30 to 35 active. She is working on cleaning up the roster as some have retired, moved or found employment that prevents them from serving. She was ex-cited for the addition of several new members, two in Dutton and two in Power, following classes that were recently held. “They just need to complete their testing and then can join crews,” Coverdell said.
A new EMT class will be offered in the summer sometime after the Fourth of July. Coverdell said they generally hold the classes in the community where most of the at-tendees live. She added right now, volunteers are needed for all of the ambulance crews in Teton County but she is hoping for a few from Choteau will step forward as they have lost a few members for various reasons. Augusta really needs ambulance crew members, as well. Coverdell said she realizes Augusta isn’t in Teton County, but they are close neighbor in Lewis and Clark County. “We provided mutual aid with Augusta as they cover parts of Teton County up in the Sun Canyon area for us,” Coverdell said.