Three Rivers Communications’ project upgrading Choteau from copper wire service to fiber optics cable for phone and internet has taken longer than planned, caused more than a dozen volunteer fire department turnouts and left Choteau’s alleys rough and rutted.
But, 3 Rivers general manager Dave Gibson said the end is in sight and the utility and the contractor, working with the City of Choteau, will make sure the alleys are graded and restored to their pre-project condition.
“I just apologize to the people of Choteau,” Gibson said during a recent interview, adding that he knows the project has inconvenienced residents, city personnel, volunteer firefighters and others.
Three Rivers, a cooperative telecommunications company based in Fairfield, started the $4.5 million internet and phone service infrastructure upgrade in Choteau in May 2019. The project was scheduled to be done by spring of 2020. Now, the completion date has been pushed to August.
This project is part of 3 Rivers’ long-standing goal to trench fiber optics cable to its 18,000 subscribers in northcentral and southeastern Montana exchanges. The company started securing funding, largely through zero-interest federal loans, more than a decade ago.
The cooperative initially focused on getting fiber optics to rural residents who did not have any internet service, and then to subscribers who had poor service with older infrastructure. The project has extended fiber to residents in Fairfield, Augusta, Bynum, Pendroy, Fort Shaw and other areas, is now doing Choteau and has yet to get to Belt, Browning and Valier and some areas in the southeastern exchanges.
Gibson said he expects it will take the cooperative four to five more years to get everyone on its exchanges switched over to fiber optics. “We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The project in Choteau started with 3 Rivers contacting all the subscribers in town, informing them about the coming upgrade and getting each property owner to fill out a “yard plot,” showing 3 Rivers where the cable could be installed.
JKL Construction of Billings, the low bidder for the contract, in May 2019 began the process of running fiber from the company’s service hub near the Choteau swimming pool to all the businesses and residences in Choteau and in a doughnut area around the city. Gibson said 3 Rivers has 1,350 customers in Choteau, and JKL is trenching service to 1,500 to 1,600 buildings in town, even some that are not occupied.
Gibson said the cooperative had hoped that JKL would be done with all the trenching and lateral drilling by last October, but Mother Nature threw a huge spanner into the works.
“The issue that we had was the summer from hell,” Gibson said. Choteau received frequent summer rain showers in June and July that made Choteau’s alleys muddy and messy and miserable, and then there was heavy early snowfall in September and October. “The big issue in Choteau was just the water … That was a huge challenge,” he said. “We understand there is damage left by the construction last year. We will fix that.”
When JKL pulled the plug on work in late fall, it still had one third of the city to trench the cable to, with most of those addresses located south and west of the Teton County courthouse, Gibson said.
He said JKL would like to resume work in April, but, depending on weather conditions, may not be able to start until May or June. Once the contractor gets started, he said, the work is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.
Gibson said JKL is an experienced cable installer, but this was the largest, densest town that 3 Rivers has done this type of project in. JKL had to work in tight quarters in the alleys where sewer and natural gas lines are buried along with the service lines connecting all the homes and businesses.
The proximity of the natural gas lines was a particular challenge. JKL hit 15 gas service lines during the project last year. While no one was injured and there was no property damage other than to the line, the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department got called out every time. “It’s hugely disruptive,” Gibson said.
Two of those hits were the contractor’s errors, he said, and two others were incorrectly marked lines, the fault of the locator NorthWestern Energy used.
The other 11 hits were on unmarked gas lines that Montana Power Co. installed decades ago and no record remains of their location. Plus, he said, these lines aren’t marked with copper wire so they can be traced through an electrical current.
He said 3 Rivers has been working closely with NorthWestern Energy to find a way to locate these lines but so far they haven’t figured out a solution. “I don’t know what the solution will be, but we’re not going to leave any stones uncovered in trying to resolve this or at least mitigate this,” Gibson said. “We’ve got to do everything we can to reduce the risk of hitting those lines.”
In January, 3 Rivers started the next phase of the project: cutting customers over from their old copper service to the new fiber optic service. Three staff members were charged with making appointments for the service calls. Several of 3 Rivers’ own two-person crews are working in Choteau, going to homes and businesses and making the switch. They are doing about 50 to 60 homes a week and have 700 services to do.
Gibson said the service call usually takes 60 to 90 minutes and the homeowner or business owner must be present. The team goes into the home or business, takes the fiber that terminated outside the house and runs it inside the building, finds the power supply, hooks up a battery backup (so phones will work in a power failure) and installs a router inside the home that allows the customer to use the fiber optic lines.
While the team is there, Gibson said, the 3 Rivers staffers check the whole building for wireless service, making adjustments if needed to ensure that the residents will have great wireless connectivity throughout the building.
Gibson said despite the hiccups in this project, he is confident that once it is completed, 3 Rivers customers will be happy with the fiber optic phone and internet service.
Last year, the company rolled out more competitive rates for internet service packages based on the new speeds the fiber optics will allow.
The company offers three standard residential unlimited internet service, based on download speeds of megabits per second: the “social” tier, 25 Mbps for $74.95/month ($84.45/month with digital voice); the “streaming” tier, 50 Mbps for $94.95/month ($104.45/month with digital voice); and “total connect,” 100 Mbps for $114.95/month ($124.45/month with digital voice). Speeds of up to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) are available in many 3 Rivers service areas as well.
Anyone with questions about the project or the services offered can contact 3 Rivers at 467-2535 or 1-800-796-4567 or go online to www.3rivers.net.