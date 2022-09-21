Teams of four are encouraged to sign up for the second annual Gary Passmore Memorial Golf Scramble on Sept. 24 at the Choteau Country Club.
Registration is $200 per team for the 18-hole tournament and can be paid in advance at the Country Club or on the day of the tournament from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The registration will include dinner, prepared by Susie and Josh Durocher, after golf, but the cost of a cart will be extra. There will be a nine-hole, single-elimination derby with a blind draw for a partner after dinner.
The scramble will include cash prizes, hole prizes, side games and a 50/50 drawing.
Businesses, individuals and organizations who want to support the tournament with donations or hole and door prizes can drop them off at the Choteau Country Club, the Choteau City Office or Rocky Mountain Insurance Services.
The event is being held in memory of Choteau resident Gary Passmore, who died of complications from COVID-19 at age 59 on Nov. 5, 2020. He was a Choteau farmer and bus contractor who loved the Choteau Bulldogs and enjoyed a good game of golf with friends.
Proceeds of the golf tournament will be put into the scholarship fund, which will help students graduating from CHS pursue their post-secondary educations. The first scholarship was awarded in May to Jeffery Colesworthy who is attending Gallatin College in Bozeman to earn his certification in heating, ventilation and air conditioning in hopes of being able to open his own HVAC business.
Monetary donations to the scholarship can be made to the Choteau Education Foundation with “Gary Passmore Scholarship” on the memo line and can be sent to Choteau Education Foundation, P.O. Box 41, Choteau, MT 59422.
For more information on the tournament, call Ken Meyer at 406-590-5112. To register and/or reserve a cart, call the Country Club at 406-466-2020.