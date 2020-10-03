The number of active COVID-19 cases in Teton County continues to increase as the state Department of Public Health and Human Services on Saturday announced that three more county residents have tested positive for the novel 2019 coronavirus, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer reported Saturday evening.
Moyer said the three new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the county to 40 with 17 active. Moyer said one of the new cases is affiliated with a Choteau group home that is experiencing an outbreak, where eight other residents and staff have tested positive. The other two cases are unrelated and include a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 20s, she said.
Moyer on Friday said the majority of individuals involved in the group home outbreak are experiencing mild or no symptoms and are recovering in their place of residence. One individual has been hospitalized in Great Falls because of COVID-19. She said all close contacts have been notified and are quarantining for 14 days from the date of their exposure. The facility administration has taken precautions to limit further transmission and monitor the health of its residents and staff, Moyer said.
With four or more active cases, Teton County remains under the governor’s directive requiring facial masks for all people age 5 and older in indoor spaces that are open to the public and in outdoor settings where social distancing cannot or is not being observed.
Moyer said on Monday that the county is not seeing “community spread” and her staff has been able to track down and identify the source of infection. Community spread occurs when the virus is so widespread that contact tracers cannot identify the origin of the exposure.
Close contacts are defined as people who were within six feet of the infectious person with or without facial masks for more than 15 minutes during the 48 hours before the person developed symptoms or before a positive COVID-19 test. Close contacts need to quarantine for 14 days, which is the maximum incubation period for the disease. If an exposed person does become ill, symptoms are most likely to start two to six days after the initial exposure.
COVID-19 symptoms include: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fever or chills; muscle or body aches; vomiting or diarrhea; and new loss of taste or smell. Symptoms can range from mild to severe illness and appear two to 14 days after a person is exposed to the novel 2019 coronavirus.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, an estimated 35% to 45% of people who catch the droplet-spread infection do not ever show symptoms. The CDC and other credible, viral and infectious disease scientists have proven that wearing two-ply, cloth facial coverings is an effective way to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition to wearing masks, people should wash high-touch surfaces and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
COVID-19 symptoms are mild for most people who contract the vascular illness, but can be life-threatening for people age 65 or older, those with chronic underlying health conditions like diabetes and lung disease and for those whose immune systems have been compromised by cancer treatment, for example. Most people recover without medical treatment.
Neighboring Pondera County is also experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with many of its cases linked to a golf tournament in Conrad on Sept. 19. The Pondera County Health Department issued a public call on Sept. 25, telling people that if they were at the golf tournament and are showing symptoms, they need to isolate and call the Pondera County Health Department or their healthcare provider to be tested. “We have no way of knowing who all was out there, and we ask that you please be responsible and help us slow the spread,” the PCHD said in a Facebook post.
In addition, Conrad Public Schools have closed for the next two weeks and students are transitioning to distance learning because, according to a news release from Conrad Superintendent Sean Beddow, on Sept. 25 and 26, the schools learned that several staff members and students had tested positive for COVID-19. The schools are expected to reopen on Oct. 12.
“With considerable work still to do in trying to determine the extent of this outbreak, we have made the decision to close school buildings Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28-29, and prepare for a two-week remote learning transition,” Beddow wrote. “This closure includes a suspension of all activities and athletics for the time being. Along with giving authorities and administration more time to continue working to determine the impact, this will also be time for our buildings to be properly deep cleaned and sanitized, allowing our staff to prepare for transitioning to remote learning.”
As of Saturday, the DPHHS COVID website was reporting 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Pondera County.