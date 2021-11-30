Numerous human-caused wildfire starts continue to be reported across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
“It is rare for us to still be engaged this deeply in responding to wildfires, but over this past week we have had over six new human-caused starts on the Forest,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey on Nov. 29. “Folks need to understand that conditions are still exceptionally dry, even at high elevations, and recent windy conditions can cause any new starts to spread quickly.”
On Nov. 28, Meagher County and White Sulphur Springs fire department volunteers assisted to suppress a campfire that was not properly extinguished near Charcoal Gulch. Similar escaped campfires and warming fires have occurred over the past week near Carbonite King and Slate Creek areas west of Helena, as well as southwest of Sapphire Village, northwest of Judith Gap, and west of Augusta where fire restrictions are still in effect.
Each time fire personnel respond to an escaped campfire or warming fire it hinders efforts to use tools, such as prescribed fire (planned fire), on the landscape where needed. Prescribed fires get fire on the ground to reduce excess dead and down fuels, whereas human-caused (unplanned) fires, often burn in unfavorable conditions and locations that require expensive fire suppression interventions.
Visitors who wish to have campfires should be prepared to carry enough water and a shovel to properly put out their campfires and warming fires. Campfires should be drowned with water and stirred so that they are out and cold to the touch before they are left unattended.
Visit https://go.usa.gov/xH3wE for more specific information on where prescribed burning will take place on the Forest this fall and winter and follow the forest on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates.