The Teton County Hospital District Board met for the last time on Sept. 17, when the five-member elected board certified to the Teton County Commissioners that all the debts of the defunct district have been paid and the dissolution of the district can now occur.
The board met in the conference room at Benefis Teton Medical Center to preside over the final act in the history of the hospital district, originally established in the mid-1970s to fund the construction and operation of a public hospital in Choteau.
The members of the hospital board, Chairman Dan Lindseth, Eva Anseth and Jackie Weist, all of Choteau, Dale Hanson of rural Bynum/Pendroy, and Ron Dauwalder of Fairfield (appointed earlier in the day to the vacant seat by the county commissioners) voted unanimously to certify that the district is debt free, that the dissolution can proceed and that the hospital district’s cash assets of $509,019.19 will revert to county ownership.
Before the board voted on the certification, members approved minutes of the Aug. 27 meeting and paid four final bills: $1,177.46 to the Teton County Emergency Medical Services for ambulance transports, $400 to Jenny Nightingale for financial services and $290.50 to Cynthia Rice for clerk services in the past two fiscal years; and $44.40 to the Choteau Acantha for a legal notice.
Lindseth also swore in Dauwalder to serve on the board for the half hour that the meeting took.
Rice told the board that she would file the appropriate paperwork with the Local Government Services program, stating that the district has been dissolved, and also had Lindseth sign the annual financial review documents.
Lindseth said he would like to applaud former Board Chairman Justin Lee for contacting Benefis about the possible sale and to recognize Lee and Administrator Louie King for all they both brought to the operation of the hospital district.
Lindseth said some people had concerns and doubts about the sale of the hospital, but in the five years since, Benefis has shown itself to be a solid community partner and has invested in the hospital. “We should be happy as a community that we have a hospital,” he said.
County Commissioner Joe Dellwo said, “I just want to thank this board. Time has proven that you made some very good decisions, and the community sure appreciates it.”
The board also thanked Rice and Nightingale for their services to the district, and board member Eva Anseth thanked the Choteau Acantha for its 30 years of covering district board meetings and hospital issues.
Lindseth said, “If there’s no more public input we can adjourn this meeting. It’s been interesting to say the least, and I’m really happy that it has worked out the way it has. BTMC is rolling right along. It’s worked out very well. Thank you everybody and this board is dissolved.”
The Teton County Hospital District was created in the 1970s to raise money through property taxes for the construction of a hospital and long-term care facility in Choteau. The original district included the whole county, but landowners in the Dutton and Power areas successfully withdrew the eastern third of the district years ago.
The five-member elected hospital district board operated Teton Medical Center in Choteau for decades, but in 2015, facing operating losses and the challenges of recruiting physicians and keeping equipment up-to-date, the board voted to sell the hospital business and campus to Benefis Health System of Great Falls. Benefis has operated the hospital, renamed Benefis Teton Medical Center, since May 1, 2015.
Benefis operates the hospital here as a private entity that does not receive property tax revenue.
Property taxes have not been levied in the hospital district since 2015, but the district could not be dissolved until all outstanding debts were paid. In the fall of 2018, the final audit of Medicaid payments TMC received before May 1, 2015, was completed, and the district has since been clear of any debt, except payments to the board’s clerk and the comptroller.
Montana law holds that a hospital district may be dissolved by the county commissioners any time after its first five years if they receive a petition to dissolve signed by at least 51% of the district’s landowners.
Choteau resident Patti Blauer started the dissolution petition drive along with Anseth and Weist (as individuals, not board members) in July 2018. Working with other volunteers, they collected 1,873 verified signatures equal to 51% of the 3,652 landowners in the district, on their petition seeking the dissolution of the district.
On Aug. 20, the Teton County Commissioners reviewed the petition and unanimously voted to dissolve the district. The hospital district board could have taken as long as six months to wrap up business, but, since there were no unpaid bills, moved ahead at the Sept. 17 meeting after having published advertisements calling for any unknown bills to be presented before 5 p.m. on that date.
The Teton County Commissioners have publicly committed to using the cash assets of the district to benefit health-related county services such as the Teton County Health Department or Emergency Medical Services, and they plan to take public comment this fall on how the money should be appropriated.