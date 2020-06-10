Just 20 days after being thrown from a horse and suffering back injuries that caused trauma to her legs, former Augusta resident Aspen Allen walked out of a physical therapy rehabilitation center in Colorado on June 4.
The granddaughter of Dave and Valerie Isakson of Choteau and Butch Allen of Augusta, Aspen returned to stay with her parents, Bret and Callie Allen, in Red Lodge. She will do outpatient therapy twice a week in Billings along with exercise on her own at a gym in Red Lodge, according to Callie.
Aspen returned home just in time to help at the ranch where Bret has been manager for the past 10 years. The ranch had its second big branding on June 6, and Aspen was able to help by mixing all the medicines and refilling vaccination guns.
Aspen’s accident happened during the ranch’s first branding, on May 18. Callie said Aspen was getting on her horse to gather for branding when the horse started to buck and threw her off. She landed almost in a sitting position with her feet above her head. “In true cowgirl fashion, she tried to get up,” Callie said. “She told her little sister, BrookeLyn, that she couldn’t feel her legs. Thinking it was just a “stinger,” she managed to roll over and get on her hands and knees. She attempted to “walk it off” before sitting down on the pickup tailgate where she began feeling a tingling numbness in her right leg. She was transported by pickup to the Red Lodge emergency room, at which point she had no feeling from her waist down. The X-ray showed a break in her T-12 vertebrae.
Aspen was taken to the Billings Clinic for more testing, which revealed a burst fracture plus a broken-off piece on right side of her vertebrae. She was moved to the intensive care unit and underwent a surgery on June 19 that lasted over three hours. The surgical team placed two rods and eight screws in her back and fused her spine from T-10 down to L-2.
“The neurological surgeon was pleased with the surgery. The spinal cord was intact, so recovery was very possible. It’s just uncertain how long it would take for the nerves to heal and if it would be 100%,” her mom said. “Her spinal cord suffered what they call spinal trauma or shock. When her vertebrae broke, it bounced against the cord and then bounced back.”
Aspen spent 10 days in the Billings hospital before being transferred to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Five days after surgery, she had movement in her toes and legs but still had tingling from the waist down. “She walked about three days before leaving Billings, taking small steps by really focusing and concentrating,” Callie said. “Any physical movement exhausted her, but it gave us hope.”
After arriving in Denver on May 27, Aspen made great progress. After just four days, the staff at Craig Hospital began making plans to move her to outpatient care, as she didn’t need a hospital setting anymore.
“The doctors and therapists say it is a miracle that she has recovered to the point she did so quickly,” Callie said. “Many people with her injury don’t get to the point she’s at for two months.”
The family is so thankful for how far Aspen has come, Callie said. “It is unknown at this time how long she will need therapy, and it all depends on her body and of course how long insurance will pay for it,” Callie said.
Aspen worked as a certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic on the CVU (cardiovascular unit) at the time of her accident, and was planning on applying for nursing school this June. She will be unable to go back to work for six months.
Aspen’s cousin, Taleigh Isakson, started a GoFundMe to help with all the expenses that have come from this accident and to help her out while she’s unable to work. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/aspen-allen. For those who prefer to donate directly, funds can be sent to Bret and Callie Allen’s address at 787 Hwy 78, Red Lodge, MT 59068 and donations will be deposited into an account for her.
The family lived in Augusta with their four children until 2009. Bret and Callie were both born and raised in the area. In addition to her grandparents, Aspen has aunts and uncles in Augusta and Great Falls and numerous cousins in the area as well.
“We are so grateful for all the prayers and support,” Callie said. “We truly believe it has been the power of prayers that has gotten her to where she’s at today. Aspen is tough and very determined to recover 100%.”
On her Facebook page, Aspen kept family and friends updated on her progress. She wrote in the last couple days how appreciative she was for the support. “From the bottom of my heart I cannot thank you all enough for the kind words and prayers,” she wrote. “Still a long road ahead but I’ll get there.”