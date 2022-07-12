Three weeks after suffering injures in an accident west of Augusta, Choteau resident and registered nurse Jessie Racicot, 34, is tentatively looking at being discharged from Salt Lake in-patient rehab facility at the University of Utah on July 12.
Jessie and her husband, Frank Frontado, a game warden with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, were kayaking and fishing on Willow Creek Reservoir with friends on June 18. They had left the reservoir when a thunderstorm and rain moved into the area. They stopped along the road in a dip between two hills and got out of the truck to secure the straps on their kayak after noticing they were loose.
While they were tightening the kayak straps, a lightning bolt struck the truck, blasting Frank and Jessie back from the truck. Jessie was violently flung nearly six feet and struck her head on rocks along the edge of the road, sustaining a traumatic brain injury. The lightning bolt stopped Jessie’s heart and her friend, also a nurse, who was following with her husband in another vehicle, immediately began life-saving chest compressions and was able to get her heart beating again.
Both Frank and Jessie were taken to Benefis in Great Falls and from there Jessie went by air to Salt Lake Hospital.
A “Love For Jessie” gofundme page was created by friends to help the couple with medical expenses. As of July 10, $76,332 has been raised of a $75,000 goal with 664 making donations.
Throughout the three weeks, family has posted updates on Jessie sharing the highs and lows throughout her journey to recovery. On July 9, Jessie herself gave an update.
She started off the post with a huge thank you. “From the bottom of my heart, I’m absolutely blown away by the love and support you’ve all shown me and my family these last three weeks,” Jessie wrote. “I have no words. Whether I’ve responded or not, I’ve read every post, comment, text, letter and message you’ve sent. You’ve all pushed me through the acute phase of this horrific incident and have allowed me to remain motivated, hopeful and optimistic!”
“My physical strength is returning quickly which assists me in my balance but I still struggle with feeling dizzy almost constantly. I’m learning to work with it instead of against it and have officially been approved to be independent in my room and outside of it as long as I’m with family.”
She said her most recent follow-up audiology appointment had good news. “The hearing in my left ear has improved by 16%, although my word differentiation is still only around 20%, and I have been trialing a hearing aid that amplifies voices enough where I notice a small difference. The hearing in my right has not improved at all and I am potentially a candidate for a cochlear implant … to be determined at my next follow up appointment. My burns are healing well, I do not need any skin grafts and I have been fitted with a compression vest that will ideally help minimize the scarring.
“Friday, July 8, my first day of therapy, I was walking 25 feet with a walker and stumbling all over the place, one week later I walked a total of two miles and went on my first hike with PT,” Jessie said. “Up and down gravely hills and on narrow trails. I am proud to say that my hard work and determination has paid off and my therapy team and doctors feel that I am safe and ready to return home.”
“Although I won’t be returning to what was previously my ‘normal,’ I will be working towards a new normal by continuing with outpatient therapy one to two days a week for an uncertain amount of time,” Jessie wrote. “Frank and I will be returning to Salt Lake frequently for hearing appointments, MRI’s, possible surgeries, burn clinic appointments and whatever else might come up.”
“This journey is far from over and I know I will have my ups and downs, I already have … I’ve cried many tears of gratitude, out of self-pity, in happiness and everywhere in between and there’s many more where they came from. I’m just happy to have so many in my corner rooting for me and helping me through.”
Jessie and Frank moved to Choteau in December 2021.
“Frank, my amazing husband who hardly left my side in three weeks and went above and beyond what I feel a partner is required in such a situation, and I will be celebrating our one year wedding anniversary tomorrow (July 10). Not how we thought we’d spend it, but it will be even better because we have a renewed gratitude for love and life!”