Teton County Health Department received notice from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that a Teton County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the county to 21.
The TCHD in a press release on Sept. 22 said the individual is a woman in her 60s, and the source of her infection most likely came from outside the county. TCHD personnel have interviewed her to determine who her close contacts are and those people have been informed of their exposure and directed to quarantine for 14 days. There is now one active case of this viral illness in the county.
The TCHD, in the press release, thanked everyone for their ongoing support and cooperation with efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and said some things people can do to protect themselves, their family and their community include:
•Practice physical distancing from others of at least six feet.
•Avoid gatherings and keep your social circle small.
•Wear a cloth face covering when distancing is not possible.
•Stay home when sick, even if symptoms are mild.
•Wash your hands often and sanitize frequently touched surfaces.
For information on COVID-19, contact the TCHD at 466-2562 or go online to www.tetoncomt.org/health-department.