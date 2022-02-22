The Choteau Chamber of Commerce is running the Fourth of July Fireworks Cash Calendar this month. Raffle tickets costing $20 each are on sale, buying the holder a chance to win daily drawings for $50 Monday through Thursday, for $100 on Fridays and for one St. Patrick’s Day gift basket in March.
“We all love the Choteau fireworks display the evening of July 4th,” fundraiser Chairman Cody Marney said and this is the first of several fundraisers planned to pay for the annual Independence Day show.
An estimated $12,000 is needed for the show, and the fireworks account has only about $3,000 in it right now.
The Fireworks Cash Calendar has the potential to raise $3,200 or more for the fireworks fund if at least 200 tickets are purchased.
Tickets are on sale at the Choteau City Office and at The Edge Salon and Spa and can be ordered online through Venmo or Paypal. Marney says he prefers people to use Venmo because it does not charge a processing fee like Paypal does.
To buy online, people need to use their smart phone to download the Venmo app, register and then send money to “Cody-Marney.” “It’ sounds complicated, but it is really super easy,” he said.
Those who purchase raffle tickets will be eligible to have their ticket drawn for a cash prize of $50 Monday-Thursday and $100 on Fridays each week in March. On St. Patrick’s Day, winning tickets will be drawn for a gift basket filled with items donated by local businesses and organizations.
Tickets stay in the raffle all month, so there is the chance ticket holders could have multiple wins.
Choteau’s fireworks fund is paid for entirely through individual donations and the proceeds of various fundraisers. People who simply want to donate cash can mail donations to the City of Choteau, P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT 59422, or drop off a donation at the city office.
Marney and Kate Lohman are also planning to organize the fireworks fundraiser in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce Easter egg hunt on the Saturday before Easter Sunday (April 16).
Later this spring, the city of Choteau will put out donation cans at various businesses in Choteau to take donations of spare change, cash or checks.