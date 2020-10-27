The Choteau High School Close-Up group is holding a cash calendar fundraiser for the students and adults planning to travel to Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Tickets cost $20 and are on sale until Oct. 31. Participants can buy one or multiple tickets for a chance to win money in drawings. The group will draw a ticket every weekday in November, giving out prizes of anywhere from $50 to $200. Winning tickets will be returned to the drawing for even more chances to win.
The group hopes to make the trip in June of 2021. Originally, the trip was planned for last summer, but was postponed due to health concerns. This coming summer, three high school students (including two students who have graduated but were planning to go last summer) and two adults will attend.
“We were rescheduled to June of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cody Marney, adviser for the group. “With the way that things must operate, our main fundraising activities (coffee cart and concessions) were canceled for the time being. We did this fundraiser last year and it was a big success and we decided that with everything going on, this was the perfect way to raise some funds without as much person-to-person contact.”
To purchase a ticket and support the students, contact Marney at The Edge, 466-2770. There are a limited number of the tickets available.