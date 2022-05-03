Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau continues to invest in the healthcare facil-ity with upgrades and improvements.
Over the past several months BTMC has upgraded the computer system, added a chemistry analyzer and a mobile X-ray machine and replaced cloth chairs throughout the facility. Plans are underway to construct a new canopy over the emergency room entrance and expand the courtyard used by long-term care residents.
Annie Olson, BTMC Foundation director and public relations coordinator, said the upgrades are exciting to the staff and will be of benefit to the patients they serve.
The new computer system replaces an outdated system and allows for more op-tions including sharing of patient information with the caregivers throughout the facility. All the staff have gone through training over the past month.
Olson expressed appreciation for the patience of those visiting BTMC as it might take a few minutes longer to enter data as staff become more familiar with the new sys-tem. In the end, Olson said, the new system makes it much easier for staff and sets the facility up for computer upgrades in the future.
The facility’s laboratory had a bit of a facelift with the installation of new flooring through At Home Flooring in Choteau and some rearranging to accommodate a new piece of equipment. BTMC purchased a chemistry analyzer that uses dry slide technology re-quiring less blood needed for testing. The new piece of equipment replaces three instru-ments and shortens the turnaround time for results.
A bonus of the new equipment: it is a small version of equipment used at Benefis in Great Falls. According to the crew at BTMC’s lab, this makes it easier to send over in-formation for analysis to Benefis. It is also beneficial to be on the same platform with Benefis with any shortages of supplies and in case of failure of the equipment. It is helpful for staff who work at both facilities to be familiar with the equipment.
BTMC also hosts students performing their clinic work needed for a medical labora-tory science degree. This updated equipment will allow the students to become familiar with equipment they are more than likely going to be using in facilities they work for in the future.
BTMC laboratory scientists James Russell and Heather Harrington and lab assistant Susan Anderson all received training on the new equipment. Harrington laughed, saying they had training on the new computer system and their new pieces of equipment start-ing on the same day. “We are excited for the new analyzer and know it will cut turna-round time for some testing as much as in half and save time for doctors waiting for re-ports and in the end, better serve patients receiving services at BTMC,” Harrington said.
The radiology department is excited with the new mobile X-ray machine added to their equipment at BTMC. The mobile machine makes it easier to take images of patients in the emergency room or in the long-term care and hospital units of the facility.
“By having a mobile unit, we are able to take vital images with minimal movement or disruption to the patient,” Amber Dahl, radiology technician, said. “Time to diagnose can be cut down as precious seconds can be saved by not having to move a patient to the radiology department, but rather bring the radiology department to them. The unit is all wireless and works well with the radiology department at Benefis in Great Falls where the images are sent to be read.”
Dahl said equipment such as the mobile X-ray cuts down on time not just in provid-ing images and work for the radiology department but through cleaning of the facility. When a patient is moved from the ER to the radiology department, for taking images for possible COVID-19, the lab must be thoroughly cleaned after the images are taken.
Dahl and fellow radiology tech Amanda Copenhaver received training on the new equipment. The mobile X-ray machine which cost a little over $122,000 was purchased through COVID relief funds.
Visitors may not see the upgraded computers or two new pieces of medical equip-ment, but they might notice the new chairs throughout the facility. Olson said through COVID, they that cloth-upholstered chairs were difficult to clean. Combine that with many of the facility’s chairs needing replacements, new solid surface chairs were purchased for the waiting areas, emergency room, patient rooms and board room.
Additional improvements planned for the facility include the construction of a new canopy over the entrance to the emergency room. This entrance was a key staging and testing area for the facility throughout the COVID pandemic and is used for entrance to the facility for all emergencies. Adding a canopy, Olson said, will improve the comfort and safety of emergency services crews, BTMC doctors, nurses and staff and the patients using this entrance in all types of weather conditions.
Throughout the COVID pandemic, use of BTMC’s outside courtyard was increased immensely, as it was the safest way for family to visit with residents. Olson said there aren’t too many hospital/long-term facilities that have a view from their courtyard like BTMC. The BTMC Foundation is spearheading an expansion to the courtyard to make it even better.
“The residents and families enjoyed spending time outside on the courtyard and even with visitation allowed inside, they are still spending time outdoors when possible and will do so even more during the spring and summer” Olson said.
The Foundation will use funds raised through its yearly fundraisers to pay for the improvements. The Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, the Shadows of the Past art auction, typically grosses $20,000 to $25,000 but last year had a record of raising $50,000.
“Equipment upgrades and improvements to the facility are what keep our hospital a valuable entity in rural Montana,” Olson said. “Up-to-date equipment provides clinicians more clear images and reports as they work to diagnose patients.”
BTMC purchased the facility in May of 2015 and is just starting its seventh year of operation.