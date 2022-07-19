July 10 — 12:25 a.m., deputy picked up three juveniles in Choteau and took them to their homes.
— 9:24 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 20 Third Ave. S.W. and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 11:15 a.m., deputy found a garage door open at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks building on U.S. Highway 89.
— 1:29 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a residence in Cascade County for an individual who had been involved in an altercation. The patient refused transport.
— 2:49 p.m., deputy checked on a report of individuals trespassing on private property and potentially causing damage.
July 11 — 1:25 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 902 First St. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 11 a.m., caller asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a Dutton resident.
— 3:12 p.m., medical personnel at BTMC reported a patient in the emergency room with an accidental gunshot to the foot.
— 3:57 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a theft of a ladder left leaning up near the upper inlet at the Turnbull Hydro Inlet.
— 9:57 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a vehicle causing a traffic concern on Fort Shaw Road North and determined the vehicle had a mechanical issue.
— 10:02 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 507 Fourth Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
July 12 — 8:30 a.m., Fairfield resident reported several minors on his porch, saying there was no damage but it was suspicious.
— 1:51 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of possible suspicious activity at 209 Main Ave. S.
— 2:46 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on West Division and First Avenue Southwest.
— 5:45 p.m., motorist reported losing a wheel from a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89, blocking traffic.
— 7:13 p.m., deputy checked out an alarm at a private residence in Choteau and attempted to contact the owner.
— 9:01 p.m., motorist reported a suspicious man walking down Highway 287 causing a traffic concern.
July 13 — 10:38 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 221 Third Ave. N. to Benefis.
— 5:07 p.m., Choteau resident reported a verbal exchange taking place at a residence in his neighborhood and asked a deputy to check on the welfare of the individuals involved.
— 8:10 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a pivot gun watering the roadway.
— 9:23 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency on Teton Canyon Road and attempted to make contact with the private vehicle bringing the patient to BTMC.
July 14 — 6:24 a.m., an individual stopped by the Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance with a parenting plan and picking up children.
— 8:31 a.m., motorist reported debris in the roadway on U.S. Highway 89.
— 10:59 a.m., Child and Family Services contacted the Sheriff’s Office to start a new report.
— 11:15 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a scam phone call.
— 1:33 p.m., Choteau resident reported an unattended death of a family member.
— 3:28 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle parked in a bad spot along Highway 287 causing a traffic concern.
July 15 — 9:37 a.m., Choteau resident requested assistance dealing with an individual.
— 12:13 p.m., Choteau resident reported a theft.
— 3:59 p.m., Choteau resident requested an informational call be started.
— 7:36 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 69 N. Bird Trail Road.
— 9:02 p.m., motorist reported water on U.S. Highway 89 from a pivot.
July 16 — 12:47 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the welfare of an individual in Choteau.
— 3:53 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1402 County Line Road and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 4:30 p.m., deputy responded to a Choteau residence after the home owner reported unwanted individuals in the residence. The Choteau ambulance was paged and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 4:50 p.m., Power Volunteer Fire Department and Power ambulance responded to a field fire at 450 10th Lane N.E. The ambulance transported a patient to Benefis, stopping along the way to pick up an advanced life support crew member from Great Falls.
— 8:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:15 p.m., motorist reported an individual trying to flag down a vehicle for help on Interstate 15 between Power and the Gordon exit.
— 9:45 p.m., dispatch contacted Fish, Wildlife and Parks to inform them of an injured deer on a gravel road near Priest Butte.
July 17 — 10:30 a.m., Choteau VFD responded to a field fire off 17th Road Northeast.
— 10:43 a.m., a medical alert bracelet was set off in Choteau and attempts were made to contact the individual.
— 11:55 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 24 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 12:50 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 1:23 p.m., Dutton resident reported a possible fire which was determined to be five miles east of Dutton. Dutton truck returned to station and Power was redirected to the other fire.
— 1:24 p.m., fire flared back up at 880 18th Road N.E. and Choteau and Dutton returned to the scene.
— 4:35 p.m., Choteau resident reported water in the alley behind a Choteau business and questioned whether there was a leak. The water was coming from a pool on the roof of the building where dogs were splashing.
— 6:52 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a domestic dispute while at Eureka Reservoir and wanted legal advice.
— 8:29 p.m., Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Choteau reported a damaged vehicle.
— 9:59 p.m., deputy responded to an accident on Interstate 15.
— 10:15 p.m., deputy, Montana Highway Patrol, Choteau ambulance and Choteau VFD responded to an accident on Teton Canyon Road.
From July 10-17, deputies issued one citation for speeding, two warnings for speeding and one warning for improperly working headlights.