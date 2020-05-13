More than 200 people attended the “Suicide in Montana: Facts, Figures and Formulas for Prevention” webinar lead by Suicide Prevention Coordinator Karl Rosston on April 17.
Rosston, a licensed clinical social worker, works for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to help the state agency better understand suicide and focus its interventions.
“I review every single suicide that occurs in the state of Montana,” he said. Every week, he receives a pile of death certificates and suicide notes on his desk.
“I’ve been a therapist for 30 years and have dealt with a lot of very difficult patients and traumatic environments. I have had to learn to compartmentalize the job so that it doesn’t define me,” he said. “I also focus on the people that I help. When a person contacts me and tells me how much I helped them, it recharges my batteries and helps me continue on.”
Rosston discussed the topic of suicide — the sixth leading cause of death in the state and number one cause of death for Montanans between the ages of 15 and 24 — in the light of recent COVID-19 preventative measures.
“The circumstances of COVID-19 may have exacerbated some factors, but the warning signs haven’t changed,” he said.
One of the main risk factors of suicide that may be worsened by COVID-19 is social isolation. Suicidal people will often withdraw from their social relationships. They will stop talking to their friends and family, stop making plans for the future and lose interest in things they once found pleasurable. If a suicidal person doesn’t choose to withdraw but rather is forced to isolate themselves from friends, family and enjoyable activities due to COVID-19 restrictions, it could increase their feelings of anger or hopelessness and cut ties to their social lifelines.
So far, Rosston said he has not seen a statistically significant increase in suicide deaths or attempts since last year, but he has seen an increase in the number of crisis calls coming from Montana into the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Montana 211 resource network. He also cautioned that it might still be too early to determine the full effect of the pandemic, as he often doesn’t receive death certificates until weeks after the death.
“Montana was number one in the nation for suicides last year. Now we’re number four. We’ve been in the top five for the past 40 years,” he said. Rosston explained that Montana is under a “perfect storm” of multiple risk factors for suicide, including:
•a northern climate with less sunshine and therefore more vitamin D deficiencies,
•the second highest concentration of veterans in the nation, and a large population of Native Americans and middle-aged white males (all high-risk groups),
•high rates of alcohol abuse (with alcohol present in blood at the time of death being twice the national rate),
•high gun ownership rates,
•cultural stigma and a “cowboy up” attitude,
•a lack of behavioral health services,
•poverty (One fifth of all Montana children live more than 100% below the federal poverty level.),
•high altitude (which is correlated with long-term oxygen deprivation causing the brain to lower serotonin production, and reducing the efficiency of antidepressant medications),
• and social isolation.
Suicide can also be seen as a contagion, just like a virus. On average, for every one suicide, there’s 147 people exposed to it, and six “survivors” — those loved ones closest to the deceased. After the suicide of a loved one, survivors are at three times greater risk of suicide themselves.
“There is a compounding issue here. … Local epidemics are a major risk factor. Most times when a suicide occurs in a high school, I tell the administrators, ‘Pick out your next one.’ Most people know who the high-risk kids are. Reach out to them. That’s how you reduce a ripple effect and a high-risk contagion,” Rosston said.
There is good news. Some of these risk factors (e.g. stigma) can be changed over time. And treatments are advancing.
“Depression is one of the most treatable mental illnesses. There is an 86% treatment rate for depression with a combination of medication and therapy,” Rosston said. He emphasized that the combination is important — treatments that only involve pills aren’t nearly as effective.
“Nationally, 21 million people are affected by depression, but only 10% get treatment. Most people who develop depression develop it by age 15. And for anxiety, it’s at age 11. But they don’t get help until their late 20s or early 30s,” Rosston explained. “Early treatment is so important. And it’s important to share family history of depression with providers. Many medications can have side effects of depression, and it may give guidance to your providers.”
Making lethal means more difficult to access is also important, and can be a powerful way to take advantage of what Rosston calls the “role of ambivalence.”
“It goes against our nature to destroy ourselves, Rosston explained. “Most people aren’t 100% sure they want to die.”
Certain means of killing oneself provide the person more time to change one’s mind or to get help. The more time a person takes to access lethal means, the better. Guns can be locked and stored separately from ammunition. A medication in a blister pack, which requires a person to pop out each individual pill, is much more safe than the same medication in a bottle.
For suicidal people who are resistant to traditional treatment methods, there are also two newer treatments that seem promising: ketamine and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Ketamine is an anesthetic mainly used in veterinary medicine that has been shown to bring people out of severe depression very rapidly. TMS is a noninvasive and painless method that uses changing magnetic fields to direct electric currents to certain areas of the brain, and it is becoming more widely available. At least two different centers in Billings are now offering TMS procedures. Insurance coverage for both Esketamine and TMS is also increasing.
If you suspect someone you know is at high risk for suicide, there are steps you can take. First, you must know the previously mentioned risk factors, and recognize certain warning signs. Warning signs can be summed up in the mnemonic “IS PATH WARM” which is an acronym for:
•Ideation (The idea that if someone talks about suicide, they won’t do it is a myth.)
•Substance abuse
•Purposelessness — giving things away, not maintaining hygiene, etc.
•Anxiety — agitation, lack of concentration, sleeping too much or too little
•Trapped feeling
•Hopelessness
•Withdrawal
•Anger (including themes of vengeful thoughts in interpersonal conflicts)
•Recklessness — in financial spending, sex partners, drug use, etc. (In Montana, this is often correlated with reckless driving and road rage.)
•Mood changes (often very sudden)
One important mood change to be wary of is if a depressed person seems to suddenly “snap out of it.” People don’t recover overnight, and many suicidal people will have a dramatic lift in mood once they’ve decided to kill themselves, because they see death as the light at the end of the tunnel and the end of all their worries. “The greatest suicidal risk is not in the depths of depression, but during the first 30 days after they begin to lift,” said Rosston.
Once you know what to look for, you can help by simply asking someone: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” Don’t use euphemisms such as “hurting yourself” or “going away” — suicidal people often think very literally. “You can do no harm by asking someone if they’re suicidal,” Rosston says.
If they say they aren’t suicidal, be gentle but persistent. You may need to ask them multiple times over a period of time before they trust you enough. If they say yes, be empathetic, but not sympathetic. Don’t say you understand what they’re going through, but ask them to help you understand. Ask if they have a plan. The more detailed the plan is, the higher the risk. Allow them to talk freely.
Next, you must get more people involved. Don’t be sworn to secrecy, and don’t leave the person alone. You can offer to go with the person to get help, or you can call 911, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text “mt” to 741-741.
“Remember, all you can do is get them to help. You’re not responsible for saving anyone’s life,” said Rosston.