The Fairfield Town Council hired Great West Engineering to review and update the annexation, subdivision and streets and sidewalk policy and regulations during the Feb. 9 council meeting.
Great West Engineer Jeremiah Theys, attending the meeting via phone, told the council the firm had reviewed the policies and regulations and thought they are due for updates. Theys volunteered Great West’s services to review the annexation policy and the subdivision regulations following a discussion at the January meeting that directly related to them. Including the streets and sidewalk regulations was added after the fact, but both Theys and the council thought they tie in nicely and warranted to be reviewed at the same time.
Great West proposed and the council agreed to a cost of $11,000 for the services. The price tag will increase slightly with the addition of the review of street and sidewalk regulations. The scope of the work will include review and working with the council, mayor and town employees along with public hearing and comment process. It is anticipated it will take until next fall to complete the process.
Theys said the work would more than likely be done over a two-year budget cycle for the town, making it easier to cover the cost that was directly budgeted for this year. Following the discussion of finances, it was determined the funding is available and it would be a benefit for the town to have these updated policies.
Councilman Ron Dauwalder said his goal and surely the goal of the other council members is to have all the policies and regulations updated and easily accessible to residents or contractors.
The annexation policy and subdivision/streets/sidewalks regulations have not been addressed or updated by the council for a few years. The council most recently approved updated and changes to the zoning ordinances following an extensive review.
Ward Fifield during his tenure as mayor had started the process of going through the town’s ordinances and regulations to clean up the grammar. Councilman Chuck Brown has picked up where Fifield left off and is spearheading the review of all ordinances and policies with the goal to make needed changes to the language of the documents. The council discussed holding work sessions to review the proposed updates and changes upon Brown’s recommendations but did not set a date.
The council also approved the first reading of a resolution to amend ordinances on speed limits on streets surrounding the town park. The changes would reduce the speed limit to 15 miles per hour on Central Avenue from Fifth Street North to Sixth Street North, Second Avenue North from Fifth Street North to Sixth Street North and on Fifth Street North from Central Avenue to Second Avenue North.
The town council will hold a public hearing on the proposed change at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, just before the start of the regular council meeting.
Issues with the current speed limit (which is 25 mph on the north, south and west side of the park) were brought to the attention of the council by a resident living on one of the streets surrounding the park at several previous meetings. It was determined by the council this area is highly used by children with the pool, playground and tennis court in the park and would benefit greatly from a reduced speed. They noted the street on the east side of the park is already 15 mph. Per state statute, any street within one block of a school must be 15 mph and is posted as such.
Brett Allen, librarian for the Fairfield/Teton Public Library, attended the council meeting and gave a brief update on library happenings. He said they are still waiting for the furniture for the new addition. In the meantime, there are temporary tables and chairs available and there have been a few meetings held in the room. Allen also informed the council members they are looking at improving the lights at the library. He has visited with Jim Dauwalder with 7 Electric but understands that depending upon the dollar amount, it would be the town putting the project to bid or working with an electrician to do the work.
He said they are also looking at doing some painting and adding shelving to the children section. Upgrading technology is also on the table in the future.
Allen thanked new Fairfield Mayor Loren Tacke for visiting the library and getting a tour of the facility and learning more about the services offered and the needs for the library building, which is owned and maintained by the town.
Also attending the meeting was Sean McGuire from Sweetgrass Development. He highlighted what the nonprofit corporation that covers a number of northcentral counties including Teton has been doing in the past few months. He also spoke of opportunities for grants that are available for towns.
Mayor Tacke and Chuck Dale with the public works department updated the council on the work being done at the Fairfield pool to make the facilities handicapped accessible. Most of the work has been completed, but there are a few areas they were not satisfied with. Solutions for those areas are being discussed with the engineers. The public works department will take care of most issues that were found for considerably less cost. The town crew is also working on installing the counter and cabinets that the town had elected to do and not include in the bid.
Overall, Tacke and Dale said they were pleased with the work that has been done and that the pool meets accessibility regulations, making it easier for everyone to enjoy.
During the mayor’s report, Tacke said he met with the Teton County sheriff and undersheriff and expressed to them the council’s concerns with coverage, issuing of tickets and monthly reporting. Tacke thought it was a productive meeting and a good exchange of information.
The mayor told them the council wanted to see no more warnings but citations issued, if warranted, for motorists being stopped for traffic infractions in the town. He knew of at least three citations that had been issued since their meeting.
Tacke said he would continue to monitor the progress and hopes to keep an open line of communication between the town and law enforcement. It was also suggested to monitor whether the city judge upholds the tickets that are being issued.
The mayor also noted there have been several complaints from town residents of dog feces not being picked up by pet owners, both on private and public property. Upon researching, he said the town does not have a regulation or ordinance dealing with this issue. He said he is researching how other towns and cities deal with the problem and will present information at the March meeting.
Under department reports, Town Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Comer noted she had applied the remaining funds in the Loan B of the Wastewater Project of approximately $53,000 to pay down the principal of the loan as approved at the January council meeting. She wanted the council to know, using the funds in this manner resulted in a reduction of nine years on the overall payments of the loan.
Dale reported the town wells continue to drop and take more time to recover. He said they haven’t been able to find data from previous years to judge whether this is normal, but given the dryer conditions, they want to keep the council appraised of their concerns. “Moving forward, we will have data to use,” he added.