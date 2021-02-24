Adults use several different avenues to pass on assets, such as money or property, to children. After their death, people may use a will to make a bequest to a child or distribute from a living or testamentary trust as gifts.
“While children under the age of 18, the legal age of adulthood in Montana, may receive gifts of assets, such as cash, mutual funds, stocks and bonds, and hold title to property, Montana law limits their legal capacity to act on their own behalf,” said Marsha Goetting, Montana State University Extension family economics specialist.
Children younger than 18 can’t sign binding contracts, such as a purchase agreement for real estate, a credit card agreement or a loan contract. However, children do gain complete control and access of their deceased parents’ property at age 18, unless the parent establishes a trust or custodianship. MSU Extension has released a MontGuide that discusses information related to custodial accounts for children under the age of 21.
Goetting said some adults believe that 18 years old is too young for a child to take control of a large sum of money or other assets, due to their lack of financial experience. She added a custodial account is a great alternative for a parent or adult who wants to gift assets during their lifetime, make a bequest in a will or make distributions from a trust. The custodian can be the person making the gift, such as a parent or grandparent, or a trust company.
Custodial accounts include savings accounts at a financial institution, such as a bank or credit union, a mutual fund company or a brokerage firm. Although assets placed in the account are for the benefit of the child, Goetting stressed that control over the assets is not handed over until the child reaches age 21.
The MontGuide explains how custodial accounts are allowed under the Montana Uniform Transfers to Minors Act. It is available at: http://store.msuextension.org/publications/FamilyFinancialManagement/MT199910HR.pdf. Copies are available at Extension and reservation offices.