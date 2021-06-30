The July 4th celebration is Choteau’s famous long-running annual event, and this year marks another remarkable achievement — the 75th anniversary of the Roxy Theatre, a staple of the city’s entertainment-focused enterprises.
The three stockholders of the Choteau Realty Co., Guil Homan, Dr. C.W. Boussard and Arnold Hanusa, broke ground on Nov. 3, 1945, and opened the theater to the public on July 4, 1946, with a movie starring Rosalind Russell.
The Acantha back then reported that the Roxy was the largest building built in Choteau in the previous 20 years. A search of the old newspapers shows that during the 75 years it has been in operation, (it was closed for a few months in 1958) the business, has had eight owners, which brings us to another remarkable achievement.
Current Roxy owners Larry and Sue Schilling will celebrate 33 years running the business on Oct. 1, one of only a handful of business owners who have surpassed three decades of ownership in Choteau.
Their grown son Cody was 1 year old when the Schillings bought the business from Rick and Debbie Bjork in 1988. Their older boys, Trevor and Tyler, were 11 and 4 at the time. The boys had a babysitter at home on Sunday nights so the kids got to bed at a decent hour, Sue said in an interview last week, but on Friday and Saturday evenings, the kids got to stay in a small apartment (now used for storage), above the theater lobby while their parents ran the movie projector and sold tickets and popcorn, candy and soda.
“I’m the silent partner,” Larry quipped from behind the candy counter that sports the original 1946 Cretors popcorn machine, albeit with replacement wiring. The couple has a tradition of being open to sell popcorn, etc., during the July 4th parade on Choteau’s Main Avenue, and this year is no exception.
In 1988 their first movie was “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” and next weekend it’s another bunny movie, the family-oriented “Peter Rabbit 2.” It will run at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5. Sue explained that the July 4th gala in town is so full of attractions that it does not make sense for them to show a movie on July 3 and 4.
She said the theater (Roxy Theatre is spelled with “RE” instead of “ER”) was only closed for three weeks at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and that was because of lack of “content,” referring to movies. They toughed it out with requiring masks, social distancing (roping off chairs) and sanitizing after the shows. Now that COVID-19-based restrictions have been lifted, they are continuing to be open over the three weekend nights, but not on Monday nights, which they used to do during the summer.
In 1946, the theater (it was actually called the “New Roxy” in various advertisements), opened with 486 mohair-covered opera seats, a cry room, a 30x20 stage, and the best sound system of the day, “Voice of the Theater.”
Sue said the seat-backs are original, but repairs and some reupholstering were necessary for the bottom halves. There are now 340 seats, because some were taken out to accommodate people in wheelchairs, and when a new stage was built, thanks to the Performing Arts League and the Prairie Mountain Players. On the outside, the Schillings repainted the background colors of the neon lights on the historic marquee, and have brightened the word “Roxy” with several vivid colors based on the advice of a graphic artist who visited Choteau. That sign is made of galvanized metal, which is a challenge to keep painted, Sue said.
Larry Schilling and Rick Bjork were Teton Medical Center employees in 1988 and when the theater came up in conversation, Larry made the suggestion to Sue to purchase it. It turned out to be a good choice as a second and supplemental income, but it has been a labor of love, as they dubbed themselves “weekend warriors.”
But what they laughingly labeled their “ball and chain” at times, was a constant part of their lives. “If we went someplace, we had to hurry back for the movie,” Sue said. They will still be doing that, but Sue recently retired from the Teton County Public Health Department, (Larry retired from John Deere some time ago) and the couple will have the weekdays to visit their six grandkids in Billings.
As she reminisced, Sue said the community and the local bank have supported the theater as the Schillings faced the challenges of the internet age, switching to digital projection, and replacing the roof, carpets, furnaces, sound system, etc. “Our acoustics are still topnotch,” she said with pride.
They have a need to replace the beloved popcorn machine before it fails, because they can no longer get replacement parts.
The movie business itself is undergoing a makeover of sorts, she said. Actors are concerned that their movies are not getting a first-run in public theaters. Streaming services and pay-per-view have harmed the popular pastime. Sue is all-in on supporting local businesses. She said she is grateful for the recovery grants to get small businesses over the pandemic and the loss of customers.
She added that she and Larry are grateful, too, that they have a happy place for people to come to, a place that’s fun. Besides, they love movies. A good number of people stop by for the popcorn (made with real butter) without taking in the movie, and that’s fine too, she said, anything to support them.
She said the theater can once again be used for live performances and private showings. They don’t ever want to see the theater closed.
“We try to make people happy,” she said as she conveyed her thanks to the community, and offered a personal assessment, “We are pretty lucky.”