A group of mostly Native American teenagers from Great Falls and Missoula school systems on April 22 channeled their ancestors as they skinned, gutted and quartered a 3-year-old buffalo heifer on a cool spring day on the Diamond 4D Ranch west of Choteau.
The students were participating in a day-long field trip through the Great Falls Public Schools Indigenous Education Department which focuses on meeting the educational and culturally-related academic needs of Indian students in the school system. Part of the department’s mission is to help Indian students gain knowledge and understanding of Native communities, languages, tribal histories, traditions and cultures.
Dugan Coburn, a Blackfeet man who is the director of the GFPS Indigenous Education Department, led the field trip with help from Paris Gibson Education Center Principal Drew Uecker and several teachers and faculty members from the Indigenous Education Department.
Coburn said the GFPS system has 1,680 Native American students from approximately 51 different tribes. He organizes buffalo hunts to allow small groups of students to connect with their tribal roots and learn to work as a team to harvest the buffalo, which is then used in the culinary arts program at Paris Gibson Education Center, for the Eagle Feather Ceremony and other special meals and in send-home food packages for children in need.
Coburn has been bringing students to the Diamond 4D once or twice a year for the past three years, according to ranch manager Chris Bechtold.
Bechtold said the Diamond 4D sells the school system the buffalo at a steeply discounted rate and he uses the opportunity to cull fence-crawling critters from the herd.
Coburn said he has taken kids on buffalo hunts outside of Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation and on the Fort Belknap Reservation, home to the A’aninin and Nakoda tribes, but he likes the Diamond 4D because it is closer to Great Falls — it’s only about 70 miles away and the whole experience can be done in a school day.
The field trip included a pipe ceremony before the slaughter and harvest of the buffalo, a walk among tipi rings in the historic remains of a Blackfeet winter camp on the ranch and a discussion about the role buffalo played in the Blackfeet tribe’s history.
“There are so many layers and layers of education we can share with the kids,” Coburn said, adding that this field trip focuses on Blackfeet traditions, but he encourages the students to go back to their own elders from other tribes and ask questions to learn their specific traditions.
The students, from freshmen to seniors, who took part in the trip were selected by teachers, Coburn said. Also invited were members of the GFPS school board, staffers with the Indigenous Education Department and a few other teachers.
“I’m always surprised at how much they absorb the landscape,” Coburn said as he stood on the high plains prairie steppe land near the old grazing association corrals west of Choteau on the Pishkun Road. To the west, the Rocky Mountain Front, with snow still on the mountain tops, soared above the prairie.
Most of the students have never seen any kind of animal slaughtered, Coburn said, and most are surprised at how large a buffalo is and how much it weighs.
Many of the students have always lived in towns and this field trip gets them out of the city. On their way to the ranch, he said, they saw antelope and deer and on some field trips they have even seen bighorn sheep.
“I like to stress to these kids that the things they are seeing have been happening for thousands of years,” Coburn said.
The buffalo hunt started with a men’s pipe ceremony at the corrals. Coburn and another Blackfeet man, Kylan Hallett, an academic achievement facilitator from C.M. Russell High School, burned sweetgrass, putting the knives that would be used through the smoke and lighting a ceremonial pipe filled with tobacco while a blessing was asked upon the hunt and the students thanked the buffalo for giving its life that they could eat.
Bechtold then took a group of students to the buffalo herd, where he had already identified the buffalo that would be taken. Again, the student thanked the buffalo for giving its life, and then Bechtold shot it. The students then helped him attach its legs to a hoist on the back of a farm truck and they bled the carcass out.
Bechtold then brought the buffalo back to the staging area near the grazing association corrals where Coburn gathered all the students together and they then caravanned behind Bechtold down onto the Deep Creek bottom, where they gutted the buffalo, skinned it, then quartered the carcass and packed the meat into ice-filled coolers.
During the slaughter, Coburn, Hallett and Uecker kept up a running conversation with the students, explaining the process, encouraging them to help out and talking about the role the buffalo played in the Blackfeet culture.
Coburn offered students the opportunity to drink buffalo blood and to eat pieces of its kidney — heavily salted.
Rosinda Ramos, a junior at Great Falls High and a Chippewa Cree, gingerly tasted the kidney. “I’m going to remember this is how my ancestors used to survive,” she said.
After the 700-pound buffalo was slaughtered and processed, the students loaded up again — leaving the gut pile for a fortunate grizzly to find — and drove back up onto ridge, where Coburn again talked with them about the tipi rings that could still be seen, about native plants used for food and fiber, and encouraged the students to learn the stories of their culture from their tribal elders.
He asked them to picture standing there 400 years ago when there were no fences, no herds of domestic cattle, no roads, just the high prairie steppe butting up against the Rocky Mountain Front.
Some of the students had gone through a naming ceremony, which, he said, was a first step in learning their culture. The next step, he said, would be to begin learning their tribal languages.
Serena Steffenson, a youth development specialist with the Indigenous Education Department, said the field trip is very effective at helping students connect with their culture and find a sense of belonging. “Once they make the connection with their culture, they can find themselves and figure out what they believe in,” she said.
Senior CMR student Nicholas Frank, a member of the Little Shell Tribe, said, “It’s a pretty cool experience.” Another student, Hunter Sharrah, a 12th grader at Paris Gibson and a Blackfeet, said, “Today has been absolutely amazing.”
Coburn talked with students about how the Blackfeet would eat the organs of the buffalo right away, and Helen Carlson, a youth development specialist with the GFPS, talked about how the Blackfeet would cut, dry and smoke the buffalo tongue and then use it for the Sun Dance and Okan ceremonies for the Sioux and Blackfeet, respectively. She also told the students the story of the “iiniskim” — or buffalo stones.
Brenna Tremblay, a junior at CMR and a Gros Ventre, who has been hunting since she was a child, said she will always remember the pipe ceremony and the clean shot that killed the heifer.
Another junior at CMR, Madylin Connell, a Samish tribal member, said the respect shown for the buffalo and how all parts of the carcass were used will stick with her. She complimented the GFPS for offering this program to help Native students connect with their past. “We’re trying to make up what was lost,” she said.