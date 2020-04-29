Humanities Montana will, in the weeks ahead, provide nearly $400,000 in grants to the state’s museums, historic sites and cultural institutions affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.
Humanities-focused nonprofit organizations based in Montana that are facing financial difficulties will be able to apply to Humanities Montana for grants beginning May 1. The grants may be used to cover general operating costs including salaries, rent and utilities, as well as costs associated with providing online public programs. There are no matching funds requirements and the application is short and accessible. Awards will be announced within two weeks of application. Application instructions and grant guidelines are available on humanitiesmontana.org
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in March. The $2 trillion aid package includes $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, approximately $30 million of which will be sent to fifty-six state and territorial humanities councils to redistribute to humanities nonprofit organizations in need.
The state humanities councils were chosen to distribute these funds because of their well-established relationships with museums, historical societies, libraries and cultural institutions that are the cornerstones of some of the most vulnerable and hardest to reach communities.
“The value of the work done in communities all across this vast state and this diverse nation through humanities programming is recognized by the bi-partisan support of the U.S. Congress in appropriating these funds,” said Scott Crichton, interim executive director of Humanities Montana. “By making these emergency monies available, organizations are being offered a lifeline to keep their organizations afloat through this time when social distancing has made unanticipated demands on nonprofit organizations. Humanities Montana is eager to help disperse these funds far and wide in as expeditious a manner as is practicable.”
To learn more about the funding and to apply, go to humanitiesmontana.org.