The second annual Front Range Yoga Festival is planned to take place in Choteau June 6-7, and organizer Rosanne Balasabas hopes this year’s event will be more than double what the first one was.
Last year’s festival sold out at about 90 tickets. This year, Balasabas plans to host anywhere from 200 to 250 guests.
“The first year was somewhat like a pilot for me to get a blueprint of how an event like this would work. I’m very glad it went well and operated smoothly, and I’m building off that to make it bigger and better,” she said.
Taking feedback from a survey given to last year’s participants, Balasabas said the main addition she hopes to make to the event is to have more healthy food options available throughout the weekend.
“Ideally, I would like to try and have a restaurant open a pop-up place here for the weekend. They would take the orders and all the profit and use the kitchen in the Pavilion,” Balasabas said. “I’m imagining yogurt, smoothies, granola and fruit for breakfast and then fresh, healthy options for lunch and dinner, too.”
As the number of participants grows, so does the number of instructors.
“Last year, I had to ask people to come. … Now, I have people from all over, as far as Washington state and Salt Lake City asking to teach. … I’ve vetted all the instructors, and this is the first time that I’ve actually had to say no to some people,” Balasabas said.
At least 25 yoga instructors are slotted to teach over the weekend, in at least five different locations in Choteau. Students will be able to choose from 50-plus classes varying from body movement to meditation and wellness. Yogis of all ages and experience levels are welcome.
Those who begin to feel sore and need a break from the exercise will have the option of adding chair massage sessions from several local massage therapists. A live country band, Archertown, is also booked to play.
“My main hope for this year’s festival is that everyone has a good experience, and they fully enjoy what the Choteau area has to offer,” Balasabas said.
A limited number of tickets with the add-on of a half-day guided hike in the Bob Marshall Wilderness by Dropstone Outfitting have already sold out.
Yogis can buy tickets for the two-day festival at frontrangeyogamt.com for an early-bird rate of $130 until the end of January. After that, the price goes up to $155. (The same $25 discount will be available to Choteau locals starting in March and lasting up until the event day, as long as tickets don’t sell out.) Tickets include access to any of the classes, a community luncheon, live entertainment from Archertown and a swag bag of surprise goodies.