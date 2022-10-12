The Teton County Food Pantry is gearing up for the holiday season and rolling out some new programming under the leadership of new director Katie Adams of Choteau, who has been in training with long-time director Linda Sentz for the past two years.
The Teton County Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency food parcels, regular food disbursements once a quarter to senior citizens, monthly disbursements for individuals and families with ongoing needs, and Christmas food packages to families throughout the county. The Food Pantry serves about 112 households a year in all programs.
Members of the pantry’s board of directors are Adams, Sharon Hoyt, Linda Sentz, Melissa Moyer, Mckay Swenson and Laura Nowlin of Dutton.
The Teton County Food Pantry specifically serves Choteau, Bynum, Pendroy, Power and Dutton and the rural areas around those communities. The contacts for those needing assistance in Choteau, Bynum and Pendroy are Adams at 509-847-9488, Eva Anseth at 406-466-2334, Cathy Campbell at 406-590-8328, Sharon Hoyt at 406-466-3758, Kristen Boroff at 970-556-1171, Barnett Sporkin-Morrison at 406-468-5210, Melissa Moyer at 406-466-2562 or 406-590-5125, Sentz at 406-781-4650 or 406-466-2750 and Mary Sexton at 406-590-2751.
The contacts for Dutton are Lynn Habel at 406-788-5729 or Ron and Becky Rosholt at 406-463-2462 or 406-788-3830. Loren Dunk at 406-781-2757 is the contact for the Power area.
In Fairfield, a separate group of volunteers operates the Fairfield Food Pantry. Those on the calling list for Fairfield are Cathy Anderson, 406-590-8045; Terria Arps, 406-590-5649; Megan Caffyn, 406-590-3150; Phil Maxwell, 406-467-2147; and Chelsea Schilling at 406-781-1285.
In a recent interview, Adams said one of the new offerings at the Teton County Food Pantry is an online ordering system. Last year, AmeriCorps volunteer Lucas Rodriguez worked with the Food Pantry to create an online ordering system that would streamline the process of requesting emergency and routine food parcels.
Adams said the new system will not replace the old system and the Food Pantry members will always be available by phone to help people. But, for people who would rather text or email than talk on a phone or leave a message, the new system will be very welcome.
People with any type of smart device and internet access can request a link to the form from any of the Food Pantry volunteers. The link is also available on the Teton County Health Department’s web page at https://tetoncomt.org/health-department.
Those needing a food parcel will fill out the pre-created form, following the prompts. Once the form is complete, those filling it out hit “submit” and the form gets emailed to Adams, who then fills the order and makes arrangements for pickup.
Adams said the Teton County Food Pantry serves about 20 families a month, and welcomes more volunteers throughout the county as several key members have retired in recent months.
“If they want to volunteer, I am happy to have any and all volunteers,” Adams said, encouraging anyone who wants to volunteer to contact her or Hoyt.
The Food Pantry is presently in a fund drive with Town Pump. The Town Pump corporation will match up to $2,500 in monetary donations made to the Teton County Food Pantry between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.
“This funding will be used to support our new satellite spaces in the schools to create easier access to food for kids in Choteau as well as the fresh produce and milk vouchers through local businesses,” Adams said.
Donations can be sent to the Food Pantry at P.O. Box 534, Choteau, MT 59422.
The Pantry is also accepting donations of nonperishable food items that do not have expired “use by” dates. She said the pantry specifically needs canned stew, chili and ravioli, for example, and cold cereals.
In addition to providing canned and packaged foods, the Pantry also offers people a $10 coupon, redeemable at Rex’s Market, to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables. “It’s been very successful,” Adams said, noting that the coupon has been offered for about a year and feedback has been positive.
New this fall is a kid-centric food pantry at Choteau Public Schools. Volunteer Cathy Campbell, who is also the Choteau Public Schools head cook, attended a training program in Conrad on how to start this kind of program and the board enthusiastically agreed to get it set up.
The pantry, located in the Choteau Elementary School office, provides children foods that they can take home and make for themselves, including microwave macaroni and cheese, granola bars, string cheese, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit cups and more.
The pantry is a response to the federal government going back to charging for school breakfast and lunches. For two school years during the COVID pandemic, schools did not charge any children for meals and the USDA reimbursed schools for the cost of providing the meals.
Now, the old system has been put back in place charging most children, but offering free and reduced-cost meals to low-income children. “We just want kids to be able to get food. Any kid can use it,” she said. “There’s no income requirement.”
The school pantry also offers children new, clean T-shirts and sweats and personal hygiene items.
Adams said she hopes to work with Dutton/Brady and Power Public Schools to get the same program working there.
“I’m very excited about it,” she said of the new program. “It’s been well supported by the community and the staff.”
Adams said the Food Pantry has also switched to a paperless record-keeping system, based on an iPad system, also designed by Rodriguez.
Adams said the Food Pantry’s revenue sources are donations and grants from businesses and individuals. She said Mountain View Cooperative recently contributed $2,856 to the nonprofit in a cooperative match with Land O Lakes.
The Food Pantry receives food from food drives, from the Montana Food Bank Network, government commodities and usually receives donated meat from 4-H steers and pigs.