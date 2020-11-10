Teton County saw 25 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed from Nov. 3-9 and lost a second county resident to the viral illness that has killed more than 457 Montanans since last spring.
The Teton County Health Department on Nov. 5 announced that a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions was hospitalized at Benefis in Great Falls on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 5, due to complications from the virus.
“It is truly heartbreaking to lose someone with so much life yet to live to this virus,” Moyer said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of this individual — we know there are many. This really hits close to home in a community our size, and I want to remind everyone that we, as a community, have the ability to prevent illness and death due to COVID-19.”
Moyer did not identify the man who died, but posts on social media identified him as Gary Passmore, a Choteau farmer and the bus contractor for Choteau Public Schools. He was a son of Olive and Don Passmore, husband to Sherrel, father to Matt, Andy and Parker, and grandpa to his grandchildren.
Choteau nurse Amber VanSetten organized a meal train for the family online at mealtrain.com.
She wrote, “We live in such a beautiful, supportive community. Please help us take care of some of our own who are faced with the loss of a son, husband, father and grandfather way too soon due to COVID-19. Gary, good grief, we are gonna miss you!”
She continued, “We lost a good one today, my friends. Our hearts are so heavy for Sherrel and her boys and their families. Let’s show them our support and love for Gary during this very difficult and devastating time. We do ask that at this time you drop the meals off on the porch until further notice. If you are out of town and wondering how you can send meals, you can text me at 581-8787 and I will give you phone numbers for local restaurants that will deliver or we can arrange pick up and drop off for you.”
Meals should be for six people, all adults, and can be delivered or dropped off at 5 p.m. at the Passmore family home in Choteau. You can find information to signup online at: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/z1y4k6.
COVID-19 also claimed the life of a former Choteau resident. Retired Lutheran Pastor Jerry Olson, 75, of Butte died Nov. 3 after a six-day fight with COVID-19 and a 16-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, according to his daughter Bethany White, who posted about his death on social media. Pastor Olson, who was born on March 6, 1945, worked in Choteau at Trinity Lutheran Church in the 1990s and 2000s. His family includes his wife, Lin, and their three daughters, Emily, Cecily and Bethany. Funeral arrangements are pending with Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Butte.
As of Nov. 9, Teton County has had two deaths and 122 laboratory-confirmed cases of the viral illness that causes fever, chills, body aches, cough, lung congestion, shortness of breath and can lead to pneumonia and kidney, liver and brain complications and strokes.
Most people will recover without medical intervention, but some will become sick enough to need hospitalization, and a few will develop life-threatening complications. People most likely to develop life-threatening complications are those 65 and older and anyone with a chronic underling medical condition like diabetes or lung disease and those of any age who have compromised immune systems.
The demographics for 24 of the new cases in Teton County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, are: males — one ages 0-9, one ages 10-19, one ages 20-29, one ages 40-49, four ages 50-59, one ages 60-69, three ages 70-79 and one ages 90-99; females — two ages 0 to 9, one ages 10-19, three ages 30-39, three ages 50-59 and two ages 80-89. (Note, the demographic data for the 25th case, reported on Nov. 9, was not yet available and is not included in these demographic figures.)
Choteau Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Gameon said the school system continues to deal with COVID-19 positive cases. On Nov. 4 another elementary classroom and teacher were put into quarantine after a child tested positive. The class and teacher will do distance learning until they can safely return on Nov. 13.
Later in the week, a high school student and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Gameon said. The TCHD did contact tracing and a number of other students who were deemed close contacts are now in quarantine for 14 days.
Gameon said the staff position has been filled by a substitute but finding substitutes in the current pandemic situation is difficult.
The superintendent also said that he had talked to Sherrel Passmore, who said that Teton Bus Service will continue to operate with help from her son, Parker. Gameon said Gary Passmore will be missed.
Gameon asked parents and community members who may be coming to the school to pick up or drop off children to remember to wear their masks whenever they cannot stay at least six feet away from other people.
“We’re just getting a little lax, not we as a school, but we as a community, and now is not the time for that,” Gameon said.
Moyer said as of Monday, Nov. 9, the county had 24 active cases and four people were hospitalized — and that number is higher than she would expect to see in a county this size. “What that tells me is that we’re not testing me enough people who have mild symptoms,” she said, and urged anyone, even with minor symptoms, to get tested so they don’t inadvertently infect others.
Moyer said new, isolated COVID-19 cases continue to crop up in the county’s larger school systems, and there have been a few scares but no positive tests in the county’s long-term care facilities, including three assisted living facilities, one nursing home wing in the local hospital and the Skyline Lodge retirement complex.
Moyer said the preventative policies and procedures the schools are using are paying off. “While there may be exposures, there is limited transmission happening,” she said.
The Choteau City office, which typically has two full-time and one part-time employee and the part-time mayor in offices, is closed for two weeks after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Moyer said she encourages people to keep their social circle small, limit the time they spend outside of their home or work and avoid any situation in which they would spend 15 minutes or longer within six feet of another person, with or without face masks. She also encouraged people to wear face masks in any indoor public setting and in any outdoor setting where social distancing is not or cannot be done. Face masks for people ages 5 and older are required for any county that has four or more active cases by Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive.
So far, she said, there have been no cases of seasonal influenza reported in Teton County though local medical providers are now testing for it. Flu shots are available from local providers or from the health department by appointment. The health department can be reached at 466-2562.
In major national news on Nov. 9, Pfizer Inc. and the German firm BioNTech SE announced that their two-shot vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants who did not have a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. The phase 3 study enrolled 43,538 participants and no serious safety concerns have been observed. The companies said they expect to seek permission for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the third week of November.