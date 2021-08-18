Aug. 8 — 12:43 a.m., Sheriff’s dispatch was notified of goats on Interstate 15 near Dutton causing a traffic concern.
— 11:21 p.m., Choteau resident notified the Sheriff’s Office she had spotted a vehicle she believed was involved in an earlier reported theft.
Aug. 9 — 1:54 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 131 First Road N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:32 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 990 Secondary Highway 379 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 7:03 a.m., Choteau resident found a credit card in the Rex’s Market parking lot.
— 7:23 a.m., motorist reported livestock at large on U.S. Highway 287 causing a traffic concern.
— 8:03 a.m., dispatch contacted the owner of livestock that were reported to be causing a traffic concern on U.S. Highway 89 near Fairfield.
— 8:14 a.m., Choteau resident described a vehicle speeding through a residential section the past two mornings.
— 9:03 a.m., grizzly bear was reported bedded down in a backyard near 422 Secondary Highway 220.
— 9:06 a.m., the Choteau Post Master reported finding a backpack by the back delivery door.
— 11:47 a.m., a Choteau resident reported smelling smoke in the area of Ninth Lane and 20th Road Northwest. Deputies issued a warning for a resident burning during fire restrictions.
Aug. 10 — 3:51 p.m., Teton County Road Department personnel reported a vehicle on Secondary Highway 220 that seemed to be dismantled.
— 5:03 p.m., Cascade County requested mutual aid from the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department for a grass fire off U.S. Highway 89.
Aug. 11 — 4:57 p.m., the Montana Center for Mental Health requested a deputy check on the welfare of an individual in Choteau.
— 7:29 p.m., deputy wrote citations and warnings for no driver license, insurance or registration and fictitious plates while investigating a vehicle parked on Interstate 15.
— 9:48 p.m., Choteau resident reported vehicles parked on private property.
— 11:51 p.m., deputy stopped a man in Choteau on violation of release conditions.
Aug. 12 — 8:39 a.m., owner of livestock was notified his cows were out off Stenson Lane and U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:07 a.m., deputy assisted a motorist at a rest stop near Dutton on Interstate 15.
— 4:24 p.m., deputy started a call on a search warrant in Choteau.
— 5:07 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 107 First Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:04 p.m., deputy checked the alley of a Choteau resident at 205 Second Ave. N.W. as the owner had possibly noticed suspicious activity. The resident had reported a theft there the previous week.
Aug. 13 — 1:09 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 57 Secondary Highway 408 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:32 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 560 Fourth Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 8:36 a.m., an abandoned van on the shoulder of a gravel road off U.S. Highway 287 was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 8:52 a.m., Choteau resident reported the theft of a white Chevrolet Silverado 2013 from outside her residence at 604 First Ave. N.E.
— 9:05 a.m., dispatch was notified of an irrigation pivot watering a county road.
— 12:53 p.m., deputies investigated an abandoned vehicle on Secondary Highway 408.
— 5:37 p.m., Choteau resident reported his truck was parked at a Choteau business and when went to pick it up today the front seat was missing.
Aug. 14 — 6:18 a.m., Choteau resident requested to speak with deputy regarding a family matter.
— 5:52 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked near on Second Avenue Northwest for more than 10 minutes with no activity.
— 8:69 p.m., deputy checked on a report of a disturbance between two individuals on Main Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest.
— 9:28 p.m., motorist reported hitting a cow on County Line Road and Freeman’s Corner.
— 10:29 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a train hitting a cow south of Power.
From Aug. 8-14, the Choteau ambulance transported one patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls; deputies issued warnings for improperly working headlights, speeding, an improperly working taillight and failure to stop at stop sign; and issued citations for passing in a no passing zone, speeding and operating a vehicle without insurance.