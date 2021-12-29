The owners of Karhu Koski Crafted Spirits, a distillery planned in the Power area, met with county officials and community members on Dec. 7 at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau to update the community on how the new business plans are progressing.
Chief Executive Officer Joel Almeida of Irvine, California, and his brother Chris Almeida of Pasadena, California, who is handling marketing for the company, along with Sarah Converse, the executive director of Sweetgrass Development Inc. in Great Falls, said the company had a ceremonial ground-breaking with Great Falls officials in September and work will continue as weather permits through the winter and into spring. Joel expects the construction to take about nine months and plans to have product rolling out by the fourth quarter of 2022.
Chris said they want to involve the Teton County and Great Falls communities as much as possible in the process. He said that will happen to some extent organically through employment, but they want to have these conversations in public so people know what their objectives are.
“People may look at us as outsiders, but we know we’re not,” Chris said.
In June, Joel had attended a meeting of the Teton County Commissioners to tell them first-hand about the new business. Karhu Koski will use locally produced grain to distill craft whiskey, gin and vodka. He is working with a Great Falls architecture firm to construct a distillery and tasting room, a bottling and canning facility and a warehouse for storage that would be accessed by Gordon Road or Draycut Hill Road on land owned by Almeida’s family.
The land is in Teton County adjacent to the border with Cascade County on the south and east sides of the parcel.
Joel said he is excited to join Montana’s growing distillery industry, noting that he has visited many of the distilleries across the state. “I will tell you, they are all wonderful,” he said. “Everybody’s been very, very helpful.”
Joel and Chris’s great-grandfather, Juho Ojaluoma, emigrated from Finland to the United States in 1906, and at Ellis Island, he changed his name to John Koski. He homesteaded land in Teton County in 1910.
The name of the distillery, Karhu Koski, means Bear Rapids in Finnish and is the name of the farm that Juho Ojaluoma left when he struck out for the United States.
The Almeida brothers’ mother grew up in Great Falls and married an airman stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. When their father was transferred overseas, she moved to California, where the brother grew up in Los Angeles.
Both brothers attended the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and Joel has worked for the past 30-plus years in finance and capital raising and dabbled in the wine business.
Chris said he has 30 years of sales and marketing in biology-type consume projects.
Joel, who has two sons, is now an empty nester and plans to move to Montana next summer. “We spent every summer here in Montana,” he said, adding that he and Chris are not “these California guys coming up here to wow you.” He said they have family and long-time friends here and are sensitive to local concerns about Californians.
Chris said his wife, who works for a biotechnology company, can’t wait to leave California. She was raised in the beautiful wine country of Napa, but wildfire came right up to her parents’ home last year, and that coupled with the cost of living, congestion and politics have made them both ready to leave, Chris said.
Joel said he and his brother are now the stewards of the Power-area farmland, and they want to invest in the community, just as their great-grandfather did. He said they have three goals for the project: to bring employment to Teton County, to create a world-class facility and to give back to Teton County and Great Falls.
“We are really excited about this project,” he said. With investment by others outside the family, he said, the distillery is going to be a bigger business than initially imagined.
At first, they thought the company would employ 10 to 15 people and now they are looking at up to 30 employees with 20-25 full-time positions and five to 10 part-time positions. They said they are committed to paying higher-than-average wages and providing benefits for workers.
The increase in the number of employees needed has occurred, the Almeidas said, because they are entering into a service contract with a European spirits company that will use their facility for its first white-labeling thrust into the U.S. market.
White-labeling, they explained, is when a name-brand spirit is packaged under a store-brand label. As an example, they said Grey Goose vodka is sold under the white-label store brand as Kirkland vodka at Costco outlets.
Almeida said the facility will include tasting rooms, a commercial kitchen to serve meals and outdoor fire pits, horseshoe pits and dining areas. He hopes to capitalize on Canadian traffic on Interstate 15,wanting to stop for a while, taste the blends offered and eat a meal, as the facility will be just six miles off the interstate.
The public portions of the business will be open seven days a week all year long and will give tours six days a week. There will also be space that can be rented out for small private gatherings.
The Almeidas said the first spirits in production will be vodka and gin and from there they will segueway into brown spirits, which take five years to mature. They plan to produce various flavored vodkas, including huckleberry, lemon, orange, cherry and peach.
They will also have a number of different styles of gin from the traditional London dry to various others that will please different palates.
Once the product is produced and ready for sale, it will be shipped via trucks to Helena for distribution state- and nationwide.
They plan to source the grain and raw products needed for both production of spirits and foods served in the restaurant from local and Montana producers. Joel said they will need wheat, barley and rye initially and eventually will need corn for whiskey production.
The Almeidas said they have already talked to local grain suppliers about securing a regular supply of the needed grains, and have received good response.
They also said they plan to give the spent grain, once it has been used for spirits production, to area ranchers to use as cattle feed. The grain will be offered free of charge. “If it helps us and helps them with their cattle, it’s a win-win,” Joel said.
The facility will have a liquor license specific to distilleries and will only be able to serve patrons two drinks under that license.
They said their great-grandfather had an illegal still during prohibition and they hope to be able to give a nod to that in the décor and history of the facility.
In addition to serving their own liquor and selling it to restaurants, retailers, bars and liquor stores nationally, they also plan to have their product in Montana bars. “That’s a priority for us,” Chris said.
Joel said he is sensitive to concerns about water volume, and because of that, the plant will be designed to use a “closed loop” system that will mostly recycle the 12,000 gallons of water needed a day, some for production and most for cooling.
Converse said the plant has obtained its water rights and will use a well for its water source.
Joel said their top three challenges now are finalizing the architectural plans and setting a date for ground breaking; ramping up to meet the industry demand; and managing expectations.
Even knowing that the Golden Triangle area has a very low unemployment rate, Joel said he thinks competitive wages and benefits and the offer of on-the-job training will help the distillery fill its positions.
Stage Stop Inn and Livery Saloon owner Jim Bouma, who attended the Dec. 7 meeting, said he hoped the facility would serve supper in addition to lunch. People from Choteau will drive to rural Power for an evening meal, he said, where they may not be able to for lunch.
Joel said the plans for meals aren’t set in stone at this time and the company can pivot to meet local needs.
Power is already home to another distillery, Farm Power Malt, at 602 Teton Ave., operated by Ryan and Janna Pfeifle on their family farm. Farm Power Malt makes malt for use in craft beer brewing for other customers and for themselves.
Almeida previously said he has reached out to the Pfeifles and they are talking about how their two businesses can mutually benefit each other.
For more information on the Almeida’s proposed distillery, go to the company’s website at karhukoskidistillery.com or go to Instagram or Facebook at www.facebook.com/KarhuKoskiDistillery.