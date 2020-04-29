While the 2020 public health crisis will get its own chapter in the history books, albeit a somber one, Choteau is making history of its own with a record total snowfall of 110.3 inches since July 1, 2019, the start of the National Weather Service’s snow year.
That figure might be slightly adjusted upward in the future because of snowfall that happened on April 18, but that the NWS website shows as missing weather data at this time.
The old record set in the 2017-2018 snow year was 92.9 inches. The new total as of April 19 is 110.3 inches and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Choteau could see a few more inches before the snow year ends on June 30. Choteau normally gets about 39.8 inches of snow each snow year.
Choteau had five snowstorms in March for a grand total of 26.9 inches for the month, the second highest record for that month, with only March 1898 topping that with 36 inches. Choteau normally gets about eight inches of snow in March.
Daily maximum snowfall records were broken on March 13, 14 and 22, with 5.5, 13, and three inches respectively. The daily maximum precipitation record (snow measured when melted) was broken on March 14 with .42 inch.
The city has had three snowstorms so far in April that totaled 10 inches where only 4.1 inched is normal by April 19. A daily maximum precipitation record was broken on April 11 with .60 inch. The month also had record low temperatures on April 12 and 13 with -4 and 1 degree, respectively.
The longest snowstorm was from April 11 through April 13 that put eight inches on the ground, although it had melted by April 16.
The record for April snowfall in Choteau was 25 inches in 1967, (from a total of three separate storms that month) and the second highest was 24.2 inches in April 2009, (the caveat being that many records are missing during some periods or were never digitized for the NWS database.) The latter storm added daily maximum snowfall records of 12.5 inches on April 28 and 6.3 inches on April 29, 2009, that still stand.
March was the seventh wettest March on record, and so far between Jan. 1 and April 19, Choteau has received 2.13 inches of precipitation where 1.43 inches in normal. The record for that period was 5.18 inches in 2019.
As of Monday, Choteau was having its first sustained spring weather of the season with temperatures expected in the 60s. Choteau had its first drizzly day since last September when it rained a modest .06 inch on April 19.
The Sun-Teton-Marias river basin measured 144 percent of normal snow-water equivalent as of April 20, according to the SNOTEL (SNOwpack TELemetry) sites east of the Continental Divide.
In an April 7 press release, Lucas Zukiewicz, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service water supply specialist for Montana, said, “On April 1, many low- and mid-elevation mountain snowpack monitoring locations are typically approaching their seasonal peak snowpack for the year, giving hydrologists good insight into what snowpack will yield with regards to water supply during spring and summer.
“The news is as good as we get closer to runoff season this year, aside from one small lower elevation range west of Flathead Lake, most mountain ranges in Montana have a snowpack that is near to above normal for this date, even though March snow totals were below normal in some regions.
“As we progress further into spring, we should continue to accumulate snowpack in the high elevations in the mountains across the state, and May 1 forecasts will use a more accurate snapshot into our peak snowpack, and what that should yield with regards to our overall runoff volumes this year.”
Todd Blythe, the new state hydrologist assigned to the Teton River basin, forecasts a wet year’s spring runoff of at least as much water as in 2017. Only the Bynum Irrigation District took water during March, with most other irrigation diversions on the upper river authorized to start April 15. For more information, visit the website, http://tetonriver-mt.blogspot.com.