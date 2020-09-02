Choteau Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Gameon said the first three days of school here went very well, but staff on Friday, when students were not in the building, had lots of questions about COVID-19 protocols to work through.
Choteau Public Schools opened for the 2020-21 school term on Aug. 26 with half the students in classrooms. The second half of students attended on Aug. 27, and no students attended on Aug. 28 as teachers and staff met to review and evaluate protocols.
This week, Choteau students in Cohort A will attend school on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2. Cohort B will attend on Sept. 1 and 3. All students will stay home and do distance learning from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4.
“I would say the first two days of school went very well,” Gameon said, adding that all students will return to the classrooms together on Sept. 7 after having Monday, Sept. 8, off for Labor Day.
Choteau’s enrollment for the first week was 181 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, 52 in junior high and 110 in high school. Those enrollment figures include 11 students in grades six through 12 who are taking only online classes for the first semester and five students in kindergarten through grade five who are doing online classes for their first trimester.
The high school announced changes in sports attendance for volleyball. An earlier plan to allow 120 local fans to attend home matches was scrapped and a new plan, in line with what Cut Bank, Great Falls Central Catholic and Fairfield high schools are doing has been adopted.
Under this new plan, the only people allowed in the gym for home games will be the parents and immediate family members of volleyball players, coaches and managers. Attendance for out-of-town fans will be limited to 50, and the traveling school must provide CHS with a list of all 50 or fewer who are attending.
Seating is also being limited in the home bleachers on the football field though there is no attendance cap at this time.
Fans are being encouraged to take out a subscription at $69.99 for the year or $9.99 for the month on the National Federation of High Schools Network (www.NFHSnetwork.com). Schools participating in this network livestream their volleyball and football games. But the system is not perfect.
CHS ran into transmission problems during the first home football game of the year and was unable to broadcast Choteau’s game with Sheridan on Aug. 29. CHS Athletic Director John Shepherd on Monday said he thinks the school will have the technical difficulties worked out by Sept. 11, when Choteau will host Cascade on the football field.
Three Forks, which hosted Choteau’s volleyball team on Aug. 29, had its camera pointing directly down at the gym floor, showing only the occasional ankle of the girls playing volleyball. Manhattan Christian High School, which also hosted Choteau on Aug. 29, had its gym camera properly positioned and fans were able to watch the Choteau C, junior varsity and varsity teams play.
Elsewhere in the county, administrators said students and staff are glad to be back in school for the first time since mid-March.
Paul Wilson, principal of Greenfield School, said they had a great first day of school last week. “All of the students and staff were very excited to see each other again and get back to a more normal routine,” he said. “It was not without its own difficulties, as we are all navigating new schedules and health and safety protocol, but the first few days are always a bit rocky until we get our feet under us. Once everybody gets used to the new procedures, everything will run much more smoothly. As the students were getting dropped off, I walked around the parking area welcoming the students back and visiting with parents. Parents were excited that their children will get to see their friends and that they get to do school in person, even if it is with our ‘new, temporary’ normal conditions.”
Greenfield has 77 students enrolled with 62 of those in the elementary and 15 in the junior high. Five students will be participating in distance learning.
The Power School District returned to school on Aug. 19. Power Superintendent Loren Dunk also said the first week went very well. “All of the students and staff are adapting to the new procedures,” Dunk said. “Everyone is doing his/her best to make sure we can continue with in-person learning. The parents have been supportive of keeping students home if they are sick.”
Power has a total enrollment of 113 students with 62 in early kindergarten through sixth grade, 19 in junior high and 32 in the high school.
“The first few days of school went better than anticipated,” Fairfield Superintendent Dustin Gordon said. He praised the students for stepping up and doing what is needed to make sure everyone stays as healthy as possible. He attributed the success of the beginning of school to the team effort by the teachers and staff in preparing for the start of the new school year and the reception from the students, parents and community in making the plan come together and be put into effect.
“I can tell you the students were glad to be back to school and the school administrators, teachers and staff are happy to have them back,” Gordon added.
Fairfield has an overall enrollment of 325. The early kindergarten program has 15 students, kindergarten through sixth grade 154, junior high 33 and high school 124.
“Despite the additional work and effort required to address the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, students are happy to be in school and teachers and staff are even happier to have students here,” Dutton/Brady superintendent Erica Allen said. “Although no one enjoys the added safety protocols, everyone is generally good-natured, happy and making the best of it.”
Allen said students and staff have been good about wearing masks, even on the 90-degree days. “Teachers try to give students a break from the masks as often as they can physically distance,” she said. “In the younger grades, teachers have created games to teach new procedures and help make this a fun time. Everyone has worked hard to make our return to school successful and we celebrated our success with snow cones Friday afternoon.”
The Dutton/Brady school district has four preschool students, 48 students in the elementary, 12 in the junior high, 30 in the high school and 42 at the two Hutterite colony schools.