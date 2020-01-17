As sub-zero temperatures persisted on Friday, Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien declared a state of emergency in the city because of ice-jam created flooding along the east side of Spring Creek.
On Friday morning, Hindoien updated city residents on the city’s Facebook page, announcing that the city has closed Third Avenue Northeast from First Street Northeast (the Dutton highway/Secondary Highway 221) north to the city limitsand the side streets into Third Avenue to all through traffic. “Please, if you don’t live over there, steer clear,” he said.
The city has also closed off the “cut across” from Front Range Supply on First Street Northeast north to the Breen Oil Co. warehouse on the west side of Spring Creek because of water and ice.
Hindoien told the Acantha that declaring the natural disaster-related emergency will open the door for the city to receive, if necessary, help from the state Disaster and Emergency Services. He also said that he has briefed the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks fisheries biologist in Choteau about the situation. MFWP gave the city permission to use equipment to clean out the ice buildup on First Street Northeast yesterday, but with the continuing below-zero temperatures, the ice came right back.
The flooding is occurring because Spring Creek ice is clogging the flow at four sets of double culverts on Airport Road, Third Street Northeast, First Street Northeast and First Street Southeast. The bed of the creek is also choked with vegetation, including many small trees that grew there during the many drought years of the past two decades, when Spring Creek only ran intermittently.
Hindoien said the city needs to explore whether funding could be obtained to replace the double-culvert crossings with box culverts or bridges that would not be susceptible to ice jams in the future, and needs to work with FWP and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to see whether a stream-bed cleaning project could be done.
Hindoien said at least 50 people in Choteau are now reporting groundwater in their basements and crawlspaces. One resident who lives just a block off of Spring Creek had no water in her crawlspace last night, he said, and two feet by this morning. Many residents are running sump pumps and have no choice but to send the water out into their yards and the streets. There is a sizeable ice slick now on First Avenue Northwest between Fifth and Sixth Streets because of a sump pump.
City Finance Officer Jodi Rogers said no one has reported sewage backup in their homes yet, but with the high groundwater infiltrating the city’s sewer collection lines, the system is surcharged and backups could occur.
Water from Spring Creek is surrounding the former New Holland machine shop on First Street Northeast immediately north of the City Park. The building houses The Jagged Edge Salon, the East Side Fitness center and several residential apartments.
“Concern is that the water on the east side of the building cannot cross over First Street Northeast so it will have to go east into the residential areas before finding a natural low spot to work back to Spring Creek,” Hindoien said. “Please understand that things may get worse before they get better.”
As of 2:30 Friday, the slowly spreading flow of ice was creeping east in the parking lane parallel to Highway 220.
Ice began building up in the creek last week and the sub-zero temperatures on Monday and Tuesday caused major ice build-ups at the culvert crossings.
Hindoien said the National Weather Service is continuing the flood warning in Choteau through the weekend, and moderating temperatures — the best bet to melt the ice — aren’t forecast to show up until Sunday.
The city is continuing to work with local and state officials to respond to the localized flooding and is updating citizens on the situation on the City of Choteau Facebook page. The city has a limited number of sandbags available. Residents should contact the city office at 466-2510 if they need sandbags.
[Older information from Jan. 16:]
Choteau Public Works Director Mike Maples took action on Jan. 11, when ice build-ups underneath culverts in the City Park caused the creek to breach its banks. He called out the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and members then helped break up the ice jam and the creek’s level dropped a foot byJan. 12.
But the sub-zero temperatures that arrived early this week caused massive ice formation on Spring Creek, particularly around culverts, and the creek began flooding.
On Jan. 14, Hindoien notified citizens that at about 10 a.m., the Spring Hill river gauge on the Teton River upstream of Choteau indicated icing conditions were occurring on the Teton River. In January and November of 2019 shortly after similar indication, the groundwater in Choteau rose significantly and quickly, inundating many basements and crawlspaces.
Additionally, at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, the Choteau wastewater treatment facility started experiencing marked increase of influent flows, indicating groundwater was rising quickly.
Hindoien and Maples said that any residents who experienced basement flooding during November or January, 2019, could experience it again under these conditions. They asked anyone who does have basement or crawlspace flooding to report it to the city office.
On Jan. 15, the city crew built a dike of gravel on the south and west sides of the railroad tracks that parallel Spring Creek as it crosses Third Avenue Northeast to prevent the ice flow from running across Third Avenue. Third and Fourth Streets Northeast are both very icy.
By Jan. 16, the flooding creek and the accompanying rise in the level of groundwater began impacting the city’s wastewater collection service. Maples reported that sewer lines on the northeast side of town are running at 100% capacity due to groundwater and surface water infiltration.
While the city crew has sandbagged manholes in the area to reduce the amount of surface water getting into the sewer system, Maples said the city cannot control the groundwater infiltration.
Hindoien said residents who live in the area should be aware their sewers may be slow to drain or backup and suggested the following cautionary measures:
•Try not to run concurrent loads on the system, in other words, only use one water-using appliance at a time.
•Shorten shower times.
•Conserve water. Do not immediately flush liquid waste, but do flush solid waste down toilets.