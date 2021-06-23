June 7 — 8:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an injured deer along U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:46 a.m., Choteau resident reported vandalism to tires at a Choteau business.
— 9:49 a.m., dispatch notified Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that a landowner at 641 Bellview Road reported two grizzly bear cubs had eaten all his chickens.
— 1:27 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding an injured antelope in the median of Interstate 15.
— 1:57 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle at their residence.
— 2:23 p.m., deputy arrested a man on suspicion of damaging his family’s property in Choteau.
— 3:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported her vehicle tire had been slashed.
— 5:51 p.m., deputy assisted with a family issue in Choteau.
— 7:24 p.m., Choteau resident made a noise complaint about a dog barking.
— 9:43 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided a lift assist at 605 Second Ave. N.
— 10:32 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for speeding to a motorist near Fairfield on U.S. Highway 89.
June 8 — 12:40 a.m., Choteau resident reported seeing lights in a field off U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:02 a.m., Benefis Teton Medical Center requested Choteau ambulance to assist with a patient.
— 5:05 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
June 9 — 7:13 a.m., motorist reported a car in the ditch south of the feedlot on U.S. Highway 89.
— 7:56 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual throwing things and attacking people on Main Avenue South.
— 10:05 a.m., Power resident reported someone shooting sprinkler heads off of irrigation systems in Teton County.
— 4:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
—4:51 p.m., motorist reported livestock causing a traffic concern on Secondary Highway 220.
—9:28 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an individual driving in their field, causing property damage.
— 11:22 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
June 10 — 8:56 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 20 Seventh Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 1:19 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 125 Central Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:31 p.m., dispatch was informed of a bear spotted at the rest area on Interstate 15 near Collins.
June 11 — 7:55 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a break-in at Mountain View Cooperative in Dutton with items possibly taken.
— 10:31 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 312 Ninth Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 2:28 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy regarding a family matter.
— 3:01 p.m., Choteau resident reported property damage to a pull-behind trailer that was hit while parked in front of his residence.
June 12 — 2:20 a.m., man reported his vehicle had been stolen while he was at a business in Dutton.
— 5:46 p.m., Dutton resident reported finding his stolen car behind two grain trailers in an empty lot across from Mountain View Cooperative in Dutton.
— 10:31 p.m., Choteau resident reported a break-in.
— 2:45 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a woman with a baby sitting beside U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:34 p.m., home alarm company reported a burglar alarm in Choteau.
— 8:24 p.m., Dutton resident reported a motorist who ran a stop sign at least three times.