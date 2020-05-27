The joint city-county libraries in Choteau, Dutton and Fairfield reopened their doors to the public — with certain limitations — on May 18 and library directors are reporting a smooth transition.
“Reopening has gone well so far. There have been no major problems or arguments. … And all our staff is back in the library and happy to be working,” said Choteau-Teton Library Director Della Yeager.
“It’s nice to be back with people,” said Dutton-Teton Library Director Cheri Fuhringer. “People here are still processing not having a big graduation or spring sports. It’s nice to be an available resource for them.”
While patrons are free to enter the buildings now, there are a few changes in place. The Choteau-Teton Library is allowing people to enter through the front door only, and capacity is limited to five patrons at a time. Restrooms are closed to the public. Computers are spread out to a safe distance apart, and have a maximum use time of 20 minutes. To limit points of contact, materials may only be returned through the drop box. Materials are bagged, quarantined and sanitized before being returned to the shelves.
In Dutton, the library is well stocked with sanitizing supplies, and library board member Jean Harman has made cloth masks in both child and adult sizes for any patrons who would like one.
“They’re the cutest cloth masks, and they’ve been flying off the shelves like hot cakes here,” Fuhringer said.
The Dutton-Teton Library is operating with a somewhat smaller staff, as some of the regular employees and volunteers aren’t comfortable or able to go back to work yet. Library board member Karen Ferris said any employee who hasn’t been able to come back yet should work with Debbie Walker, the payroll administrator for the county, to ensure they’re not missing out on wages owed to them.
Fuhringer said she has designated Thursdays and Fridays for medically vulnerable patrons and parents with children under 8 to visit the library. “It can be hard for little children to get used to all the new rules, and I don’t want to discourage them from coming,” she said. She is also providing book deliveries to some homes in the area.
Yeager announced that the Montana State Library added an additional $86,000 of funding to increase the number of materials available in the Montana Library 2 Go online e-book and audiobook catalog. Anyone with a Montana library card is free to use this expansive resource. This month, the Choteau-Teton Library reports 504 current checkouts and two new users.
The State Library is also providing the Choteau-Teton Public Library with T-Mobile rental wifi hotspots. Patrons can check out a hotspot for two weeks at a time to have wifi access in their homes. After two weeks, any hotspots not returned will be disabled. “This is funded through the State Library for one year, and will be a good test to see if people like this service,” Yeager said.
Fairfield-Teton Library Director Brett Allen did not attend the meeting, but library board members said they would contact him to learn of any updates. The next library board meeting is scheduled for June 18. The board members hope to meet in person, following social distancing guidelines, in the Alice Gleason room of the Choteau-Teton Public Library.