Eighteen Choteau High School boys have gone out for basketball this season and will see their first action at Anaconda this week.
The CHS junior varsity and varsity squads will play Thompson Falls (the defending Class B state champions) on Dec. 10 and will play Anaconda on Dec. 11.
Kevin Kovatch, a member of the Choteau City Public Works crew, returns as the head coach for the boys program. He has a new assistant coach this year, CHS alum Dan Yeager, who is also an assistant coach for the CHS football team. He is a familiar face for the boys, Kovatch said, and he is good at motivating them, helping them strength train twice a week and come in for extra practice in the mornings twice a week.
Kovatch said on Sunday that he will run a C squad, junior varsity and varsity schedule whenever he can.
The Choteau boys will debut at home on Dec. 16 against Broadwater County High School from Townsend. Other game days before the Christmas break are Dec. 18 at Simms, Dec. 21 at Conrad and Dec. 22 home against Jefferson County High School from Boulder.
The boys will be on break then through Jan. 2 and will return to school on Jan. 3. The boys will continue to play in the Northern District 1B along with Conrad, Shelby, Cut Bank, Rocky Boy and Fairfield. Great Falls Central Catholic, a member of this district last season, has dropped back down to Class C.
Choteau’s last home game will be against Fairfield on Feb. 12. In the post-season, the District 1B tournament is Feb. 16-19 at Shelby, the Northern B divisional tournament is Feb. 24-26 at Glasgow and the state tournament is March 10-12 at Bozeman.
The boys and girls basketball seasons are again stacked this year so Choteau’s girls teams will play on the same schedule as the boys, using the elementary and high school gyms for home events.
Out for Choteau this year are four seniors, Henry Bieler, Anthony Carlon, Jagger Hofstad and Sterling Stott; four juniors, Jacob Beattie, Cody Hunter, Will Patterson and Landon Jamison; three sophomores, Bowen Rappold, Dillon Harrell and Rocky Allaire; and seven freshmen, Gus Johnson, Kellen Meyer, Karson Thomas, Justyce Yeager, Kruz Daley, Maddox Hofstad and Wyatt Yeager.
Practices started on Nov. 18, and Kovatch said he is pleased with the hard work and hustle the young team is showing so far. “They’ve all been working really hard. That’s all we can ask,” he said.
“We’ve got a great freshman class; they are all really athletic,” he said. The varsity squad will benefit from the experience returning starters Bieler and Beattie bring as well as Jamison and Rappold.
Choteau’s boys aren’t particularly big, but they are strong and have good speed, he said. His tallest players are Hunter at 6’3 and Allaire at 6’2. Everyone else is at 6’0 or under.
Because the team doesn’t have a lot of height, Kovatch said, he plans to use a zone defense most of the time. On offense, he said, the boys are working to use their speed to run the ball up the floor to get open looks and layups at the basket while limiting unforced turnovers.
Kovatch said Choteau’s schedule of nonconference teams is as tough as the conference schedule with Broadwater County, Simms and Jefferson County as well as Thompson Falls and Anaconda all teams that have played well. Broadwater and Jefferson both have good size, and Choteau’s boys will need to be good condition and play with as few errors as possible to be competitive.
In the District 1B, Shelby and Fairfield are going to be tough, as will Cut Bank and Rocky Boy, with Conrad the only team to be somewhat down compared to last year. He said he wants to see the Choteau boys continue to improve and to build confidence and success on the court as the season goes.
“We’re looking forward and going to give it our all,” he said of the boys.
Ella Peach, a junior, and Bellamy Beadle, a senior, return as the team managers.