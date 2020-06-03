As Montana enters Phase 2 of the “Reopening the Big Sky” Plan, Teton County public pool managers are both excited and cautious to open their facilities to swimmers.
“We’re hoping to have everything up and running in the next couple of weeks,” said Sarah Feldmann, manager of the Dutton pool. “I submitted my plan to the health department, and once we hear back on that, we’ll be good to go.”
The Fairfield Town Office said they are working on opening up the Ernie Thorn Memorial Pool, but they don’t have any concrete plans as of yet.
Dru Hanson, manager of the Choteau Lions Club Pool, says they will open for Phase 2 and have worked on a plan with the Teton County Health Department, but there is no set opening date yet.
“We actually weren’t expecting to open. Originally, municipal pools weren’t in the same category as hotel pools and spas,” Hanson said.
She said Health Department Director Melissa Moyer and county Sanitarian Austin Moyer did some research on the regulations, and found the rules on municipal pools to be seemingly “almost an afterthought,” with few firm directives.
These unknowns affected not only the pool managers, but also the lifeguards who were waiting to hear whether they would have a summer job. Choteau has nine lifeguards on staff at the moment, and Dutton has five.
“Thankfully, we did qualify for the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) grant to cover the wages of our lifeguards,” Hanson said. “That was huge for me. I was so worried about the lifeguards if we didn’t open. At some point, I had to tell them ‘Yes, you have a job’ or “No, you don’t have a job and you should look for another summer job.’ It was a lot of paperwork, but it was so nice and it helped to take that burden off the Lions Club.”
Another challenge facing lifeguards is accepting the risk of being exposed to the virus; there’s no social distancing when it comes to pulling someone out of the water or giving CPR. “I always tell my guards that they have the most important job in town during the summer. That’s even more true now. I plan to talk with all my guards and their parents to make sure they understand the risks and are comfortable,” Hanson said.
Pool staff is already at work now, as there is still much maintenance work to be done before they can officially open.
“We pumped out the pool today (May 27) and we’ve got some painting to do. After that, we should be ready,” Feldmann said. The Dutton Pool also received new tarps, purchased through fundraising efforts by the Dutton Civic Club and alumni donors.
“We’re running a little behind on draining the pool. The rainy weather held us up on that, but we’re ahead on cleaning up the grounds. Lions Club members did a great job mowing, cleaning up leaves and removing the snow fence,” Hanson said.
The Choteau pool also has a few repairs in progress. This past autumn’s early snowstorm prevented a plumber from being able to install a replacement pipe. The pipe is in now, but the ground needs to dry out before gravel and concrete are laid on top. There is also plumbing work to be done for the hot showers in the bathhouse.
At any pool, swimming is going to be different than in previous years, as managers must operate under new health and safety rules. These rules are likely to change as the situation develops, so patrons are asked to be flexible and patient.
Under Phase 2, pools will not be allowed to exceed 75% capacity. Feldmann said she doesn’t expect to get close to that number, given that Dutton is a small community, and the pool almost never reaches high capacity.
For Choteau, 75% of capacity would mean 96 people. “That’s not a realistic number, so I think we’ll stick with 50 people in a gathering, probably not including staff,” said Hanson. Last year, Choteau’s pool loads averaged around 50 people per day.
Patrons may not crowd in bathrooms, locker rooms, and other common areas. Social distancing will be observed when waiting in line. Signs will be displayed throughout pool areas reminding patrons that they may not use the facilities if they are showing any signs of illness — Choteau’s pool will have a thermometer on hand to screen people. It’s recommended that pools also designate separate pathways for entering and exiting the pool area.
In the water, children under age 5 must be within arm’s reach of an adult guardian. Family groups of up to 10 people will be permitted to swim in close proximity to one another. Separate groups and individuals may be required to swim six feet apart from one another. Swim times are not expected to change in Dutton. They will be changing in Choteau, but the exact schedule has not yet been finalized.
“We will have social distancing in the pool, and there will be no communal toys, goggles or towels. Children are allowed to bring their own toys and goggles if they don’t share,” said Feldman.
“Lap swimming will be limited to two swimmers per lane, starting at opposite ends,” said Hanson. “After the noon hour lap swim, we’ll close the pool and clean for a half hour. We’ll be disinfecting ladders, doorknobs, locker rooms, benches, everything. Then afternoon rec swims will probably last an hour and a half, with cleaning sessions in between each one.”
Hanson said recreational swimming would most likely go to a wristband system. The first group of rec swimmers will be given wrist bands of one color (e.g. green) and signed in and out by name for contact tracing. After the cleaning session is completed, new patrons will be signed in and given a different color wristband. “If we don’t reach our capacity limit, the people with green wristbands will be allowed to come back,” explained Hanson. “I need to make sure everyone gets a chance to swim. They may not get to swim at the exact time they want, but hopefully everyone will have a chance to swim at some point in the day. This is hard on all of us.”
There has yet to be a decision on swim teams. The Choteau Lions Swim Team will likely still have practices, regardless of whether they have any meets this season.
The rules on swim lessons — and having instructors within six feet of students — are also unclear. Last year, the Choteau pool had around 90 students, the most it has had enrolled in history. “The staff had such a blast with lessons last year, and it’s such an important life skill for safety. But little ones sneeze and cough, and they often spit or throw up water, and it’s impossible to not get exposed to that,” Hanson said.
Whatever happens this summer, pool managers hope that swimmers have a fun and safe time getting exercise outside at the pools.
“Some people would probably rather not see the pool open. And some may not come because they’re social distancing, and that’s understandable. Even with all the changes, I really felt it was important to open the pool. I know kids have been inside so long, and I want everyone to have a good time. It’s abig responsibility to keep everyone safe and happy, and I ask patience on everyone’s part. If there are any questions, please feel free to ask,” Hanson concluded.
“I’m encouraging everyone to check our Facebook page regularly,” Feldmann said. “We will be posting regular updates there, along with any expectations.”
For more details on pool opening guidelines, see Hanson’s column in this week’s paper.