Scott W. Hoyt of Fairfield on June 17 filed for the Fairfield City Council Ward I position at the Teton County Clerk and Recorder’s Office last week. Filing for municipal offices opened on April 22 and ended June 21 at 5 p.m.
In Fairfield, incumbent Mayor Bob Swartz and Ward I Councilwoman Terra Rosenbaum did not file for re-election. Incumbent Ward II Councilman Ronald Dauwalder filed for re-election and Councilman Loren Tacke filed for the mayor’s position.
In Choteau, incumbent Mayor Chris Hindoien, Ward I Councilman Mark Major and Ward II Councilman Stewart Merja have all filed for re-election.
In Dutton, Mayor Susan Fleshman has filed for re-election and is in a contested race with Bruce Garrett for the executive position. Incumbent Town Council members Pat Bayala and Frank Klein both filed for re-election.
City officials’ terms are for four years, unless otherwise noted. The terms of those whose positions are up for election this year officially expire on Dec. 31, and those who are elected or re-elected will start their new terms on Jan. 1, 2022.