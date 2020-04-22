The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a barn fire on the Oarlock Ranch, owned by Justin and Jenny Lee, at 761 Montana Highway 220, Wednesday afternoon. The Lee family includes children, Ellie, Gus and Preston.
The fire destroyed the wood and metal structure, which included the ranch’s saddle, bridle and tack room, but did not injure any humans, cattle or horses. The Pendroy and Fairfield VFDs, an ambulance and the Teton County sheriff and undersheriff also responded. A full report on the fire will appear in the April 29 print edition of the Acantha.