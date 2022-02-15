The Teton County Health Department on Monday announced that the county has seen its 20th death from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
TCHD Director Melissa Moyer said the state Department of Public Health and Human Services notified her office of the death of an unvaccinated Teton County man, who was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.
Omicron case numbers continue to decline in the county, with only 13 new confirmed cases reported from Feb. 7-13. The new cases were diagnosed in people from 0-9 years old to 90-99 years old. Moyer said two county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in their 70s and one in their 80s, one vaccinated and the other unvaccinated.
As of Monday, the county had 15 active cases, according to the DPHHS COVID website. Moyer said the county’s decline in cases is mirrored at the state and national levels as the omicron variant wave seems to be subsiding. As of now, there does not seem to be a new wave of infection from a different variant starting anywhere in Montana, she said.
The state COVID website said the county’s vaccination numbers remained the same as last week with 45% of the eligible population (those 5 and older) having been vaccinated.
Moyer said the county health department has transitioned to using a text survey system now to screen and collect information on people newly diagnosed with the viral illness. “That seems to be going well,” she said. “We’ve been getting really positive feedback.”
The TCHD will continue to offer free testing for COVID-19 from 11 a.m. to noon five days a week outside the Health Department. Moyer said they are using rapid antigen tests (which only take about 15 minutes to give a result) as long as supplies last, but she said, supplies are dwindling.
The TCHD also has free home testing kits that are intended for people who are actively having symptoms or who have been exposed. Those are available at the office in Choteau, the Fairfield Food Pantry and Power Public Schools.
Moyer said the policy is to provide one kit (which contains two tests) per person per household. She said anyone who needs these kits should call the TCHD or visit one of the distribution sites.
The TCHD staff is also continuing to offer vaccinations for COVID-19 for ages 5 and older, using the approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Walk-in vaccinations are offered on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. (Occasionally, there will be appointments available for shots on Friday afternoons as well. People who cannot attend the morning clinics can call the health department at 406-466-2562 to see whether an afternoon appointment is available.)
Booster shots are also available for people who are five months out from their second Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot or two months out from their first Johnson & Johnson shot.
Since the start of the pandemic, Teton County has had 1,205 confirmed cases that have all recovered and 1,240 total confirmed cases.