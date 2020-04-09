Teton County will be under a winter storm warning from Friday evening through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service’s Great Falls office. Choteau is forecast to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.
Significant accumulating snow, flash freeze conditions, gusty winds and much colder air temperatures will return to the region behind a strong cold front and upper-level disturbance, the NWS reported Thursday afternoon.
The NWS is predicting snow, moderate to heavy at times, along with gusty winds. A flash freeze is likely on roads Friday night and/or Saturday. Temperatures will drop below freezing for an extended period through the weekend in many areas. After the storm, warm temperatures and sun could lead to excessive runoff next week.
The storm is expected to impact much of north-central, central and southwest Montana.
Rain and snow are forecast to begin Friday afternoon with rain transitioning to snow from north to south through Friday night. Snow will then continue before ending by Sunday morning.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times, and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Flash freeze conditions possible. There could possibly be some impacts to the ranching industry with regard to young livestock, because of the wet nature of the snow, cold temperatures and gusty winds. Heavy, wet snow could cause impacts on outdoor tents.